LONDON (AP) — The onetime husband and wife team who designed Princess Diana’s wedding dress have settled their dispute over the sale of the drawings for the gown.

David Emanuel had filed a lawsuit in the U.K. courts against his ex-wife Elizabeth Emanuel, claiming that she had infringed his copyright by reproducing drawings of the designs on which they had collaborated. The drawings, including those for Diana’s wedding dress, were put up for auction without his consent, he said.