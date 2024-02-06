All sections
October 18, 2024

Designers of the late Princess Diana's wedding dress settle dispute over drawings of the gown

Designers of Princess Diana's iconic wedding dress resolve legal dispute over gown drawings. David and Elizabeth Emanuel reach an amicable settlement, details undisclosed.

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - Britain's Prince Charles speaks with his bride Princess Diana, during their wedding ceremony in St. Paul's Cathedral, London, July 29, 1981. (AP Photo/File)
FILE - Britain's Prince Charles speaks with his bride Princess Diana, during their wedding ceremony in St. Paul's Cathedral, London, July 29, 1981. (AP Photo/File)
FILE - Prince Charles and his bride Diana, Princess of Wales, during their wedding ceremony in St. Paul's Cathedral in London, July 29, 1981. (AP Photo/File)
FILE - Prince Charles and his bride Diana, Princess of Wales, during their wedding ceremony in St. Paul's Cathedral in London, July 29, 1981. (AP Photo/File)

LONDON (AP) — The onetime husband and wife team who designed Princess Diana’s wedding dress have settled their dispute over the sale of the drawings for the gown.

David Emanuel had filed a lawsuit in the U.K. courts against his ex-wife Elizabeth Emanuel, claiming that she had infringed his copyright by reproducing drawings of the designs on which they had collaborated. The drawings, including those for Diana’s wedding dress, were put up for auction without his consent, he said.

The pair announced Friday that they had settled the case “amicably." Terms of the settlement weren’t released.

Diana’s dress, created for her 1981 wedding to the Prince of Wales, was an iconic creation that will always be associated with the late princess. It was a time when big was in, and Diana walked down the aisle of St. Paul’s Cathedral draped in yards of lace with a 25-foot train flowing behind her.

