FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Relatives of passengers who died in two crashes of Boeing 737 Max planes came to a federal court in Texas on Friday to listen as their lawyers asked a judge to throw out a plea agreement that the aircraft manufacturer struck with prosecutors and put the company on trial.

Their lawyers argued that Boeing's punishment — mainly a fine amounting to about $244 million — would be too light for misleading regulators about a flight-control system that malfunctioned before the crashes. They accused Boeing and the Justice Department of airbrushing facts and ignoring that 346 people died in the crashes.

U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor asked a Boeing lawyer why he should accept the prepackaged plea deal and a sentence negotiated by a defendant.

The Boeing lawyer, Ben Hatch, said Boeing "is a pillar of the national economy and the national defense” and needs to know the punishment before it agrees to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud, a felony. Otherwise, he said, the company could be disbarred from federal contracting.

“All the employees of the company, the shareholders of the company and a global and national supply chain ... all of those are put into doubt if the sentencing" isn't known, possibly for months, Hatch said.

The answer stunned and angered relatives of the victims.

“Boeing is too important for the economy — they're too big to jail. That's what he's saying,” Michael Stumo, whose daughter Samya died in the second crash, said after the hearing. “It allows them to kill people with no consequences because they're too big and because their shareholders won't like it.”

The government joined Boeing in asking the judge to accept the deal that they struck in July.

Sean Tonolli, senior deputy chief of the Justice Department's fraud section, said the conspiracy count is the most serious crime prosecutors can bring — they can't prove that Boeing's deception of regulators caused the crashes. And, he said, going to trial is risky.

“We are confident in our case, but we don’t take for granted that we might not win," he said.