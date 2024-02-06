As fire raged nearby, a tiny town's zoo animals were driven to safety

BIG BEAR, Calif. (AP) — With a major wildfire burning near his mountain town east of Los Angeles, Cowboy the barn owl was unaware of the danger and instead having the adventure of a lifetime.

Perched in the front seat of a truck, Cowboy — along with nearly 50 other animals — was being evacuated Sept. 12 from the Big Bear Alpine Zoo in the face of the advancing Line Fire, which blazed through more than 60 square miles (155 square kilometers) of the San Bernardino National Forest.

“He just had the greatest time,” said Mike Barnes, Director of Animal Care and Health at the Living Desert Zoo and Garden in Palm Springs, where Cowboy was being taken. "They said he was probably going to be a handful on the ride down and he was the biggest sweetheart."

In less than 48 hours, two-thirds of the zoo’s animals had been safety evacuated. About a week later on Thursday, Cowboy and the other animals returned home.

“They just had this little kind of holiday, if you will, down here in the desert,” said Heather Downs, animal curator at the Living Desert.

It was the second time that Big Bear Alpine Zoo animals were transported to the Living Desert during a wildfire. Each time, lessons are learned.

The Line Fire spewed out billowing clouds of smoke, turning the skies orange and filling the air with hazardous particles. For birds and smaller mammals, who have higher respiratory rates and are especially sensitive to air quality, they needed to get out of there fast.

The residents of the Big Bear Alpine Zoo are not your usual zoo inhabitants. The sanctuary houses rehabilitated animals that are unable to be released into the wild, many of which are elderly and have injuries.

One of the eagles is blind in one eye after suffering from DDT poisoning, which means staff had to add perches and stumps lower to the ground in its enclosure and move logs that could be tripping hazards, Barnes said. The sanctuary houses many other birds who can't fly, as well as a three-legged kit fox who also needed special accommodations.