WorldNovember 15, 2024

AP Week in Pictures: Global

AP Week in Pictures: Nov. 8-14 showcases global events from the festive Kew Gardens light trail to Veterans Day parades and a historic Oval Office meeting, plus Berlin Wall anniversary celebrations.

The Associated Press, Associated Press
Visitors walk through the 'Cathedral' on the Christmas light trail as it returns for its 12th year, with a showcase of new installations set within the UNESCO World Heritage Site landscape of Kew Gardens in London, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Visitors walk through the 'Cathedral' on the Christmas light trail as it returns for its 12th year, with a showcase of new installations set within the UNESCO World Heritage Site landscape of Kew Gardens in London, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pedro Pascal, right, adjusts the dress of Lux Pascal as they pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Gladiator II' on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
Pedro Pascal, right, adjusts the dress of Lux Pascal as they pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Gladiator II' on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Paediatrician Nadezhda Buyanova, accused of spreading false information about the army, attends a hearing in the Tushinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Pavel Bednyakov)
Paediatrician Nadezhda Buyanova, accused of spreading false information about the army, attends a hearing in the Tushinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Pavel Bednyakov)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, center left, and Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence Ginette Petitpas Taylor watch as Canadian Forces members march off to conclude the Remembrance Day ceremony at the National War Memorial in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, center left, and Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence Ginette Petitpas Taylor watch as Canadian Forces members march off to conclude the Remembrance Day ceremony at the National War Memorial in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Students from anti-discrimination movements attack an Awami League supporter in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu)
Students from anti-discrimination movements attack an Awami League supporter in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A surfer rides on an artificial wave in the river 'Eisbach' at the 'Englischer Garten' (English Garden) downtown in Munich, Germany, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
A surfer rides on an artificial wave in the river 'Eisbach' at the 'Englischer Garten' (English Garden) downtown in Munich, Germany, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man runs as a civil defense worker tries to extinguish a fire caused by a giant diesel tank which ignited, burning more than a dozen cars in a parking lot and damaging a building nearby, in a residential Beirut neighborhood, Lebanon, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
A man runs as a civil defense worker tries to extinguish a fire caused by a giant diesel tank which ignited, burning more than a dozen cars in a parking lot and damaging a building nearby, in a residential Beirut neighborhood, Lebanon, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Slovenia's Adam Gnezda Cerin, left, and Norway's Lasse Johnsen go for the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Slovenia and Norway at Stozice stadium in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
Slovenia's Adam Gnezda Cerin, left, and Norway's Lasse Johnsen go for the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Slovenia and Norway at Stozice stadium in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz serves the ball to Russia's Andrey Rublev during their singles tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Inalpi Arena, in Turin, Italy, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz serves the ball to Russia's Andrey Rublev during their singles tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Inalpi Arena, in Turin, Italy, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Relatives of miners and community members wait at a mine shaft where illegal miners are trapped in a disused mine in Stilfontein, South Africa, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
Relatives of miners and community members wait at a mine shaft where illegal miners are trapped in a disused mine in Stilfontein, South Africa, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)ASSOCIATED PRESS
President Joe Biden, right, meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden, right, meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Venezuelan migrant Alvaro Calderini carries his niece across a river near Bajo Chiquito, Panama, after walking across the Darien Gap from Colombia on their way north to the United States, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Venezuelan migrant Alvaro Calderini carries his niece across a river near Bajo Chiquito, Panama, after walking across the Darien Gap from Colombia on their way north to the United States, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fireworks light the sky as musicians play on stage during the concert for freedom for the 35th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
Fireworks light the sky as musicians play on stage during the concert for freedom for the 35th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A visitor explores the international exhibit at the Dakar Biennale of Contemporary African Art in Dakar, Senegal, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Annika Hammerschlag)
A visitor explores the international exhibit at the Dakar Biennale of Contemporary African Art in Dakar, Senegal, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Annika Hammerschlag)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Veterans line up as they attend the Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph in London, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, Pool)
Veterans line up as they attend the Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph in London, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, Pool)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A resident wades through a flooded street caused by heavy rains from typhoon Toraji in Ilagan City, Isabela province, northern Philippines, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Noel Celis)
A resident wades through a flooded street caused by heavy rains from typhoon Toraji in Ilagan City, Isabela province, northern Philippines, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Noel Celis)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A crow sits on a lamp post during sunset in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
A crow sits on a lamp post during sunset in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Journalists take cover from the exchange of gunfire between gangs and police in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)
Journalists take cover from the exchange of gunfire between gangs and police in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Grand Marshal Dakota Meyer, U.S. Marine Corps, a Medal of Honor recipient, waves from a car during the annual Veterans Day Parade, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Gray)
Grand Marshal Dakota Meyer, U.S. Marine Corps, a Medal of Honor recipient, waves from a car during the annual Veterans Day Parade, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Gray)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mourners react during eulogies for Israeli soldier Capt. Itay Marcovich, who was killed in action in Lebanon, during his funeral in Kokhav Yair, Israel, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Mourners react during eulogies for Israeli soldier Capt. Itay Marcovich, who was killed in action in Lebanon, during his funeral in Kokhav Yair, Israel, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man walks past stacked up cars after floods in Catarroja that left hundreds dead or missing in the Valencia region in Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
A man walks past stacked up cars after floods in Catarroja that left hundreds dead or missing in the Valencia region in Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ivana Skakye, 2, a Lebanese child who is suffering from third-degree burns over 40 percent of her body following an Israeli airstrike last September near their home in Deir Qanoun al Nahr, a village in south Lebanon, raises her burned arms as she lies on a bed at the Geitaoui hospital where she is receiving treatment, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
Ivana Skakye, 2, a Lebanese child who is suffering from third-degree burns over 40 percent of her body following an Israeli airstrike last September near their home in Deir Qanoun al Nahr, a village in south Lebanon, raises her burned arms as she lies on a bed at the Geitaoui hospital where she is receiving treatment, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)ASSOCIATED PRESS
An anti-government protester holds a photo of Peru's President Dina Boluarte with a sash that reads in Spanish, "Assassin" during a demonstration on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
An anti-government protester holds a photo of Peru's President Dina Boluarte with a sash that reads in Spanish, "Assassin" during a demonstration on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Attendees arrive for the day at the COP29 U.N. Climate Summit, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Baku, Azerbaijan. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Attendees arrive for the day at the COP29 U.N. Climate Summit, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Baku, Azerbaijan. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Paul Taylor Dance Company dress rehearsal performance of Jody Sperling's "Clair de Lune" featuring dancer Emmy Wildermuth at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Paul Taylor Dance Company dress rehearsal performance of Jody Sperling's "Clair de Lune" featuring dancer Emmy Wildermuth at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Nov. 8-14 2024

The holiday season begins as visitors walk through the “Cathedral” on the Christmas light trail as it returns for its 12th year, with a showcase of new installations set within the UNESCO World Heritage Site landscape of Kew Gardens, in London.

Veterans Day parades and commemorative events are held worldwide to honor military service.

Republican President-elect Donald Trump meets with Democratic President Joe Biden, committing to a straightforward transition of power in the Oval Office.

Fireworks light the sky as musicians play on stage during the concert for freedom for the 35th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.

This photo gallery, curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell, highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on X: https://x.com/AP_Images

