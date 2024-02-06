Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after hitting his 50th home run of the season during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani (17) congratulated by teammates after he hit a home run scoring Andy Pages, during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani heads to first after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Friday, May 17, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani hits a home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in Los Angeles, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani hits a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Friday, April 5, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani is sprinkled with sunflower seeds after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Monday, April 8, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani hits a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Friday, April 12, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani steals second base against the San Diego Padres during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) steals second ahead of a throw to New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Friday, April 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani celebrates after his two-run home run in the dugout during the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets in Los Angeles, Sunday, April 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani celebrates as he runs the bases for his solo home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in Washington. The Dodgers won 4-1. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) hits a solo home run next to Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 26, 2024, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) steals second during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Los Angeles, Friday, May 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) hits a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Los Angeles, Saturday, May 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani celebrates with third base coach Dino Ebel (91) after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Los Angeles, Sunday, May 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) hits a home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Los Angeles, Sunday, May 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani runs the bases after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins in Los Angeles, Monday, May 6, 2024. Mookie Betts also scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, right, is congratulated by Freddie Freeman after his solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) steals second base ahead of a throw to Cincinnati Reds second baseman Santiago Espinal (4) during the first inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Thursday, May 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani hits a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Friday, May 17, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani steals third base during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, right, steals second base past Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Kevin Newman during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, of Japan, follows through on a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani returns to the dugout after hitting a two-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes during the third inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, June 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, right, steals second as Texas Rangers shortstop Ezequiel Duran, left, takes a late throw while second base umpire Hunter Wendelstedt watches during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, second from left, hits a two-run home run as Texas Rangers relief pitcher Grant Anderson, left, watches along with catcher Jonah Heim, right, and home plate umpire Nick Mahrley during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani celebrates his solo-home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Wednesday, June 12, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, second from left, hits a solo home run as Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer, left, and catcher Freddy Fermin, right, watch along with home plate umpire Ryan Additon during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 16, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, left, is congratulated by Teoscar Hernández after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Sunday, June 16, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, right, slides safely into second base for a steal as Colorado Rockies second baseman Adael Amador, left, fields the throw in the eighth inning of a baseball game Monday, June 17, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani watches his solo home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Austin Gomber during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 18, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani hits a solo home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Ty Blach in the first inning of baseball game Thursday, June 20, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) runs the bases after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Los Angeles, Friday, June 21, 2024. Austin Barnes also scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, right, heads to first for a two-run home run as Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Zach Plesac watches during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani hits a home run off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Chris Flexen during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 25, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani watches his home run against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a baseball game aWednesday, June 26, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani watches his solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 29, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani tosses his bat after hitting a go-ahead two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani steals third during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, left, heads to first for a solo home run as Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Bryan Hudson, second from left, and catcher William Contreras, right, watch along with home plate umpire Edwin Moscoso during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 6, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, right, steals second past Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani heads to the dugout after a solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani safely beats the throw to Detroit Tigers second baseman Colt Keith to steal second during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani tosses his bat after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Sunday, July 21, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun) ASSOCIATED PRESS

San Francisco Giants second baseman Brett Wisely, second from right, tags out Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, right, on a steal-attempt during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, July 22, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, right, hits a home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in Los Angeles, Thursday, July 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani watches his solo home run leave the park during the third inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, left, misses a tag as Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) steals second during the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) steals second base ahead of the throw to San Diego Padres second baseman Xander Bogaerts (2) during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani tosses his bat after hitting a three-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Oakland Athletics second baseman Darell Hernaiz, left, catches a throw from catcher Shea Langeliers as Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani (17) steals second during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Oakland Athletics second baseman Darell Hernaiz (2) is unable to catch the throw from catcher Shea Langeliers as Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani steals second during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, right, steals third base during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Los Angeles, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani hits a solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Los Angeles, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani (17) runs to first after hitting a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning of a baseball game at Dodger Stadium Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John McCoy) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani (17) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani hits a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani follows through on a home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Le) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, right, watches his home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Le) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, right, steals second base past Milwaukee Brewers' Brice Turang during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, right, gestures after stealing second during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Le) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after stealing second base during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Los Angeles, Friday, Aug. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) steals second base during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates with teammates after hitting a grand slam during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Los Angeles, Friday, Aug. 23, 2024. The Dodgers won 7-3. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates with Teoscar Hernández (37) after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Los Angeles, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. Miguel Rojas also scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, center, hits a solo home run as Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Corbin Burnes, left, and catcher James McCann, right, watch during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, right, is hit by a ball thrown from home plate as he steals third while Baltimore Orioles third baseman Ramon Urias misses the ball and third base umpire Jansen Visconti watches during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, of Japan, claps has he rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, right, of Japan, connects for a home run as Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Adrian Del Castillo, left, looks on during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, right, steals second base in front of Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo, front left, in the seventh inning during a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 2, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) hits a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians in Los Angeles, Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani runs from first as he steals second during the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, second from left, hits a solo home run as Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Tanner Bibee, left, watches along with catcher Bo Naylor, right, and home plate umpire Dan Bellino during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) runs the bases after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) ASSOCIATED PRESS