LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anna Sorokin, the convicted con artist who swindled banks, hotels and friends under the guise of being a “heiress” named Anna Delvey, has reached the end of her run on “Dancing With the Stars.”

As a controversial casting choice on the competition reality series, Sorokin had to don an ankle monitor on stage. Described as the “notorious ankle bracelet fashionista" in the announcement of her casting, Sorokin is under house arrest for an impending deportation case.

While she was released from prison in February 2021, immigration authorities picked her up shortly after she got out, claiming she overstayed her visa and must be returned to her native Germany. The “Inventing Anna” inspiration was in ICE custody for over a year before a judge cleared the way for her to switch to home confinement in October 2022 while she fights the deportation case.

After her performance to “Suddenly I See” by KT Tunstall on Tuesday with dance pro Ezra Sosa, Sorokin was cut from the series. Eliminations started in the series' second week and are based on votes from viewers.

Asked by the hosts Tuesday night what she was going to take away from the competition, Delvey pointedly said: “Nothing.”