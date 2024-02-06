Alabama to carry out the second nitrogen gas execution in the US

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is preparing to carry out the nation’s second nitrogen gas execution Thursday as disagreements continue over the humaneness of the new method of putting prisoners to death.

Alan Eugene Miller, 59, is scheduled to be executed with nitrogen gas at a south Alabama prison two years after the state previously attempted to execute him by lethal injection. Miller was convicted of killing three men — Lee Holdbrooks, Christopher Scott Yancy and Terry Jarvis — in back-to-back workplace shootings in 1999.

In January, Alabama put Kenneth Smith to death in the first nitrogen gas execution, a new method that involves placing a respirator gas mask over the inmate’s face to replace breathable air with pure nitrogen gas, causing death by lack of oxygen.

Alabama officials and advocates have argued over whether Smith suffered an unconstitutional level of pain during his execution after he shook in seizure-like spasms for more than two minutes while strapped to the gurney and then gasped for breath for several minutes.

“Alabama’s nitrogen hypoxia system is reliable and humane,” Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said last month in announcing a lawsuit settlement agreement that allowed Miller’s execution. The state has scheduled a third nitrogen execution for November.

But death penalty opponents and advocates for other inmates facing nitrogen execution maintain that what happened with Smith shows there are problems with, or at least questions about, the method and say it should be scrutinized more before being used again.

“The fact that the state scheduled two more nitrogen executions without publicly acknowledging the failures of the first one is concerning. Going through with a second in the world nitrogen execution without reassessing the first, and under a continued veil of secrecy is not how a transparent government operates,” John Palombi, an attorney with the Federal Defenders Program who is representing another inmate facing nitrogen execution in November, wrote in an email.

Death penalty opponents delivered petitions Wednesday asking Gov. Kay Ivey to halt the execution. Miller is one of five inmates scheduled to be put to death in the span of one week, an unusually high number that defies a yearslong trend of decline in the use of the death penalty in the U.S.