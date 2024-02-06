All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
WorldSeptember 30, 2024

A powerful typhoon is lashing northern Philippine islands

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A powerful typhoon was lashing the northernmost islands of the Philippines Monday, prompting officials to evacuate villagers, shut down schools and inter-island ferries and warn of “potentially very destructive” damage to coastal villages.

AP News, Associated Press
Rescuers help residents as they negotiate floods caused by powerful Typhoon Krathon locally called "Typhoon Julian" at Bacarra, Ilocos Norte province, northern Philippines on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Bernie Dela Cruz)
Rescuers help residents as they negotiate floods caused by powerful Typhoon Krathon locally called "Typhoon Julian" at Bacarra, Ilocos Norte province, northern Philippines on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Bernie Dela Cruz)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A truck negotiates flood waters caused by powerful Typhoon Krathon locally called "Typhoon Julian" at Bacarra, Ilocos Norte province, northern Philippines on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Bernie Dela Cruz)
A truck negotiates flood waters caused by powerful Typhoon Krathon locally called "Typhoon Julian" at Bacarra, Ilocos Norte province, northern Philippines on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Bernie Dela Cruz)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Residents negotiate floods caused by powerful Typhoon Krathon locally called "Typhoon Julian" at Bacarra, Ilocos Norte province, northern Philippines on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Bernie Dela Cruz)
Residents negotiate floods caused by powerful Typhoon Krathon locally called "Typhoon Julian" at Bacarra, Ilocos Norte province, northern Philippines on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Bernie Dela Cruz)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration weather specialist Veronica Torres points at the path of powerful Typhoon Krathon on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, in Quezon city, Philippines as it is projected to go towards Taiwan the next day after hitting northern Philippines. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration weather specialist Veronica Torres points at the path of powerful Typhoon Krathon on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, in Quezon city, Philippines as it is projected to go towards Taiwan the next day after hitting northern Philippines. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Workers tighten boats with ropes before Typhoon Krathon arrives, at a harbor in Keelung, Taiwan, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Johnson Lai)
Workers tighten boats with ropes before Typhoon Krathon arrives, at a harbor in Keelung, Taiwan, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Johnson Lai)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Workers tighten boats with ropes before Typhoon Krathon arrives, at a harbor in Keelung, Taiwan, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Johnson Lai)
Workers tighten boats with ropes before Typhoon Krathon arrives, at a harbor in Keelung, Taiwan, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Johnson Lai)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rescuers help residents as they negotiate floods caused by powerful Typhoon Krathon locally called "Typhoon Julian" at Bacarra, Ilocos Norte province, northern Philippines on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Bernie Dela Cruz)
Rescuers help residents as they negotiate floods caused by powerful Typhoon Krathon locally called "Typhoon Julian" at Bacarra, Ilocos Norte province, northern Philippines on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Bernie Dela Cruz)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Residents negotiate floods caused by powerful Typhoon Krathon locally called "Typhoon Julian" at Bacarra, Ilocos Norte province, northern Philippines on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Bernie Dela Cruz)
Residents negotiate floods caused by powerful Typhoon Krathon locally called "Typhoon Julian" at Bacarra, Ilocos Norte province, northern Philippines on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Bernie Dela Cruz)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rescuers help residents evacuate to higher grounds as they negotiate floods caused by powerful Typhoon Krathon locally called "Typhoon Julian" at Bacarra, Ilocos Norte province, northern Philippines on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Bernie Dela Cruz)
Rescuers help residents evacuate to higher grounds as they negotiate floods caused by powerful Typhoon Krathon locally called "Typhoon Julian" at Bacarra, Ilocos Norte province, northern Philippines on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Bernie Dela Cruz)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration weather specialist Veronica Torres points at an electronic board to show the strength of powerful Typhoon Krathon on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, in Quezon city, Philippines as it is projected to go towards Taiwan the next day after hitting northern Philippines. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration weather specialist Veronica Torres points at an electronic board to show the strength of powerful Typhoon Krathon on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, in Quezon city, Philippines as it is projected to go towards Taiwan the next day after hitting northern Philippines. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Residents negotiate floods caused by powerful Typhoon Krathon locally called "Typhoon Julian" at Bacarra, Ilocos Norte province, northern Philippines on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Bernie Dela Cruz)
Residents negotiate floods caused by powerful Typhoon Krathon locally called "Typhoon Julian" at Bacarra, Ilocos Norte province, northern Philippines on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Bernie Dela Cruz)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Workers tighten boats with ropes before Typhoon Krathon arrives, at a harbor in Keelung, Taiwan, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Johnson Lai)
Workers tighten boats with ropes before Typhoon Krathon arrives, at a harbor in Keelung, Taiwan, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Johnson Lai)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Boats are seen tightened with ropes before Typhoon Krathon arrives, at a harbor in Keelung, Taiwan, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Johnson Lai)
Boats are seen tightened with ropes before Typhoon Krathon arrives, at a harbor in Keelung, Taiwan, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Johnson Lai)ASSOCIATED PRESS

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A powerful typhoon was lashing the northernmost islands of the Philippines Monday, prompting officials to evacuate villagers, shut down schools and inter-island ferries and warn of “potentially very destructive” damage to coastal villages.

Typhoon Krathon was last tracked over the coastal waters of Balintang island off the provinces of Cagayan and Batanes with sustained winds of up to 175 kph (109 mph) and gusts of up to 215 kph (133 mph), according to government forecasters.

The slow-moving Krathon was blowing westward and could strengthen into a super typhoon when it veers northeastward Tuesday toward Taiwan, they said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage

Guilmar Cabejo, a police officer on the island of Sabtang in typhoon-prone Batanes, said the streets were deserted in the town of more than 1,800 people as the ferocious wind rattled roofs, walls and trees.

“There’s nobody outside, zero, because the wind is so strong,” Cabejo told The Associated Press by cellphone. “Nobody could stand normally outside in this wind, it will force anybody down to the ground."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Residents, locally renowned for their resilience against seasonal storms, strengthened their roofs with ropes, covered windows with wooden boards and secured their fishing boats away from the sea two days before the typhoon hit, he said.

The weather agency warned of “moderate to high risk of life-threatening storm surge” in the next 48 hours in the coastal villages of Batanes, the nearby Babuyan islands and Cagayan province and said fierce winds could rip off roofs, topple trees, damage farmlands and whip up high waves.

"The situation is potentially very destructive to the community,” it said.

Hundreds of villagers were evacuated away from the coast and flood-prone communities in Cagayan province, where power outages were reported. Classes in all levels were suspended Monday in several northern provinces as a precaution, officials said.

Sea voyages were also halted in northern towns and provinces being battered or threatened by the typhoon, locally called Julian, officials said.

About 20 storms and typhoons batter the Philippines each year. The archipelago also lies in the “Pacific Ring of Fire,” a region along most of the Pacific Ocean rim where many volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur, making the Southeast Asian nation one of the world’s most disaster-prone.

In 2013, Typhoon Haiyan, one of the strongest recorded tropical cyclones in the world, left more than 7,300 people dead or missing, flattened entire villages, swept ships inland and displaced more than 5 million in the central Philippines.

Advertisement
Related
WorldOct. 17
Adult day centers offer multicultural hubs for older people ...
WorldOct. 17
Moonlight may hamper views of the Orionid meteor shower, deb...
WorldOct. 17
Meta lays off staff at WhatsApp and Instagram to align with ...
WorldOct. 17
Israel says it is investigating whether Hamas' top leader Si...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
In the campaign's final weeks, Harris is keeping a focus on 'blue wall' states
WorldOct. 17
In the campaign's final weeks, Harris is keeping a focus on 'blue wall' states
Russian lawmakers give initial approval to a bill targeting those who advocate not having children
WorldOct. 17
Russian lawmakers give initial approval to a bill targeting those who advocate not having children
Hunger experts say the risk of famine in Gaza remains high
WorldOct. 17
Hunger experts say the risk of famine in Gaza remains high
PHOTO COLLECTION: Supermoon
WorldOct. 17
PHOTO COLLECTION: Supermoon
Panel looking into Trump assassination attempt says Secret Service needs ‘fundamental reform’
WorldOct. 17
Panel looking into Trump assassination attempt says Secret Service needs ‘fundamental reform’
Trump is consistently inconsistent on abortion and reproductive rights
WorldOct. 17
Trump is consistently inconsistent on abortion and reproductive rights
Rare copy of the US Constitution up for auction is expected to sell for millions
WorldOct. 17
Rare copy of the US Constitution up for auction is expected to sell for millions
While LeBron and Bronny prepare for their historic family pairing, the Lakers shrug off the critics
WorldOct. 17
While LeBron and Bronny prepare for their historic family pairing, the Lakers shrug off the critics
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy