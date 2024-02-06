All sections
WorldOctober 10, 2024

22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal will retire from tennis after next month's Davis Cup finals

MADRID (AP) — Rafael Nadal announced Thursday he will retire from tennis at age 38 following next month's Davis Cup finals.

FILE - Rafael Nadal reacts waves after the men's doubles quarter-final tennis competition at the Roland Garros stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, file)
FILE - Rafael Nadal reacts waves after the men's doubles quarter-final tennis competition at the Roland Garros stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, file)

MADRID (AP) — Rafael Nadal announced Thursday he will retire from tennis at age 38 following next month's Davis Cup finals.

Nadal won 22 Grand Slam singles titles during an unprecedented era he shared with his rivals in the so-called Big Three, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

In an announcement on social media, the Spaniard indicated his decision was related to persistent injury problems.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

