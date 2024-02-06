NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A slow-motion catastrophe has been playing out in the coastal North Carolina village of Rodanthe, where 10 houses have fallen into the Atlantic since 2020. Three have been lost since Friday.

The most recent collapse was Tuesday afternoon, when the wooden pilings of a home nicknamed “Front Row Seats" buckled in the surf. The structure bumped against another house before it bobbed in the waves, prompting now familiar warnings about splintered wood and nail-riddled debris.

The destruction was decades in the making as beach erosion and climate change slowly edged the Atlantic closer to homes in the somewhat out-of-the way vacation spot. The threat is more insidious than a hurricane, while the possible solutions won't be easy or cheap, either in Rodanthe or other parts of the U.S.

Barrier islands aren't ideal for building

Rodanthe is a village of about 200 people on the Outer Banks, a strip of narrow barrier islands that protrude into the Atlantic like a flexed arm.

Barrier islands were never an ideal place for development, according to experts. They typically form as waves deposit sediment off the mainland. And they move based on weather patterns and other ocean forces. Some even disappear.

David Hallac, superintendent of the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, along which Rodanthe is located, said it was more common in previous decades for homeowners to move their houses from the encroaching surf.

“Perhaps it was more well understood in the past that the barrier island was dynamic, that it was moving,” Hallac said. “And if you built something on the beachfront it may not be there forever or it may need to be moved.”

The beach is rapidly eroding

Rodanthe is one of many communities on Hatteras Island, which is roughly 50 miles (80 kilometers) long and has been experiencing beach erosion for decades.

The Cape Hatteras Lighthouse was 1,500 feet (457 meters) from the ocean when it was built in 1870, Hallac said. By 1919, the Atlantic was 300 feet away. The lighthouse was later moved to a more protected location.

The erosion has been measured to be as much as 10 to 15 feet (3 to 4.5 meters) a year or more in some places.

“And so every year, 10 to 15 feet of that white sandy beach is gone,” Hallac said. “And then the dunes and then the back-dune area. And then all of a sudden, the foreshore, that area between low water and high water, is right up next to somebody's backyard. And then the erosion continues.”