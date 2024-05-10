Advanced Pest Control Systems provides trusted pest control

Advanced Pest Control Systems has been providing trusted and reliable pest control in Cape Girardeau County for decades.

Locals Gary and Penny Schuessler currently own the business founded by Garys father Gene Schuessler in 1980. They pride themselves on offering the most environmentally safe, effective methods for treating every possible pest and termite problem at home and commercial properties.

Advanced Pest Control Systems utilizes Sentricon Termite Baiting System, the most effective termite control to protect your home and/or commercial property. Gary is also active in several pest management associations and is knowledgeable about new products to bring customers a continuously consistent, safe and effective service.

Call Gary and his team at Advanced Pest Control Systems for all your pest control needs at (573) 334-4215.