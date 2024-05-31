Five years later, DNA evidence leads to rape arrest

-
Man found guilty of unlawful use of a weapon in Cape County trial1Lance DeMarzo, 25, was found guilty of the class E felony of unlawful use of a weapon in a Cape Girardeau County trial on Thursday, May 30. DeMarzos sentencing is scheduled for July 1, and he is facing up to four years in prison, according to a...
-
Local legislators react to Cape graduation shooting3In the wake of the May 19 shooting during Cape Girardeau Central High School's graduation, local legislators weighed in on the incident. District 27 Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder, and state Reps. Barry Hovis and John Voss expressed their sympathies to...
-
Volunteers respond after tornado sweeps through Sikeston areaSIKESTON Since the May 26 tornado swept through Sikeston, several churches, organizations and businesses have reacted with kindness to those impacted by and working the cleanup. Among those is Sikeston First Assembly of God, which has been...
-
Dexter resident injured in accident that killed twoA Dexter resident was injured in an accident Thursday that claimed two lives. Jamie D. Minks, 44, was a passenger in an eastbound vehicle when it was struck in the rear by another vehicle, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The accident...
-
-
Whats in the water: Alliance Water Resources continues to examine changes in Capes source water3As Alliance Water Resources examines Cape Girardeaus source water from its wells, four characteristics stick out to the company the levels of iron and arsenic, the ionic charge of the water and an unknown component eating away at the chlorine....
-
Breaking: Trump guilty of felony crimes in New York hush money trial39Donald Trump, former president of the United States, was found guilty of 34 felony charges in New York state court Thursday, May 30. He was charged with 34 felonies, and the jury unanimously found him guilty on all charges. At the heart of the...
-
County commissioners approve purchase of new voting systems3The Cape Girardeau County Commission has approved a bid selecting a new voting system to operate during elections for the foreseeable future. County Clerk Kara Clark Summers recommended purchasing the Unisyn OpenElect Voting System 2.2 from Henry M....
-
CGPS offers graduation options for 2024 senior classThe Cape Girardeau Public School District is offering seniors three options to receive their high school diplomas after their graduation was cut short on May 19 due to a shooting in the Show Me Center. One option available is for students to attend...
-
Document: DWI suspects were racing golf carts in wreck that killed Benton man7Two men involved in a golf cart wreck that resulted in the death of a Benton man were racing their carts around midnight on Highway 34 near Twin Bridges Campground in Bollinger County, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case. ...
-
Democratic secretary of state candidate Barbara Phifer holds fundraiser in Cape3Missouri secretary of state candidate Barbara Phifer, a Democrat who is currently the state representative of St. Louis County, returned to Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, May 28, for a campaign fundraiser hosted by Cape Girardeau County Democratic...
-
SEMO's Department of Mass Media reaccredited4The Accrediting Council on Education in Journalism and Mass Communications (ACEJMC) unanimously approved reaccreditation for Southeast Missouri State Universitys Department of Mass Media. The departments reaccreditation will last for six years,...
-
Victim texts code word to friend, who calls police; alleged abuser charged with domestic assault7An alleged victim of domestic abuse was able to text a code word to a friend as her alleged abuser was banging on her bedroom door and threatening to kick in the door, court documents say. The text resulted in a report to police, and resulted in...
-
Suspect in Blytheville, Arkansas, murder apprehended at Cape Girardeau gas station9Local police officers apprehended a man wanted for murder in Arkansas at a Cape Girardeau gas station Wednesday, May 29. Jaquavion Edwards, 19, was arrested on a murder warrant out of Blytheville, Arkansas, according to a news release issued by the...
-
Southeast Missouri State University Spring 2024 Dean's ListThe following students were named to the Spring 2024 semester dean's list at Southeast Missouri State University. Advance: Felicity Brumley, Jenny Burrow, Larry Delay, Ashtin Fowler, Mikayla Mikels, Jolie Pickett. Altenburg: Alli Haertling,...
-
County commissioners approve purchase of new voting systems1Following County Clerk Kara Clark Summers' recommendation, the commissioners approved buying 35 Unisyn OpenElect voting systems for $314,943. Summers cited the systems' security features and cost as reasons for the recommendation.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
NB I-55 in Cape County reduced for bridge workNorthbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County from mile marker 93 to mile marker 94 near Cape Girardeau will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance....
-
-
-
-
Most read 5/28/24Scott City murder victim, 75, was providing a place for suspect to stay for last two years, family says1Donald Harris Jr., the man charged with first-degree murder in Scott City on Sunday, May 26, had stopped by the police station three times before he was charged with killing his wifes grandmother...
-
-
Benton man dies in golf cart crash; two cited for felony DWI1Two men have been cited for felony driving while intoxicated resulting in the death of another after a Benton man died in a golf cart crash early Sunday morning. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report says the incident occurred shortly at about...
-
Cape valedictorian Lydia Cao recalls experience in wake of shooting at graduation ceremony15Cape Girardeau Central High School valedictorian Lydia Cao had just finished giving an address at her graduation ceremony May 19 at the Show Me Center when a loud bang rang out. A gun shot. ...
-
Storm damage reported in Sikeston; officials implement curfew10SIKESTON Severe thunderstorms and possible tornadoes pushed through the region early Sunday, May 26. There have been reports of limbs down, structure damage and power outages in Sikeston, Miner and surrounding areas. Here a few images from...
-
-
Five years later, DNA evidence leads to rape arrest
After five years of waiting, DNA evidence from a rape kit has allowed for formal charges to be filed against a Poplar Bluff man.
James William Hastings, 37, of Poplar Bluff is currently being housed at the Butler County jail on the charge of first degree rape/attempted rape. He is being held with no bond.
The arrest comes almost exactly five years from the date the crime was reported. According to the probable cause affidavit, an unnamed female had obtained a full order of protection from Hastings through the Butler County court in May 2019. It was extended the following month, but on July 14, 2019, she had reportedly missed more than 70 calls and several text messages from Hastings.
The probable cause affidavit states Hastings had made threats in those messages where he reportedly said he would find and harm the victim. The report further states Hastings had later located the victim while she was in her vehicle and allegedly assaulted her by striking her in the face with a closed fist and the victims cell phone. The victim reported having suffered a bleeding laceration at the top of her head and believed she would lose consciousness.
According to the report, Hastings forced the victim into the passenger side of her car and drove the vehicle to her residence where he allegedly assaulted her further.
The report goes on to explain that the victim alleges Hastings returned to her residence on July 16 and assaulted her again by striking her numerous times and attempting to strangle her. In the report, the victim further alleged that Hastings had burned her with a lit cigarette and then raped her.
Following the incident, the victim had a sexual evidence collection kit completed at PBRMC for the purpose of collecting DNA evidence.
As of April 9, the Butler County Sheriffs Department received confirmation from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Lab that the submitted DNA was an exact match to Hastings.
In this particular case, its nice that the evidence came through and an arrest was made, stated Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs. But the extreme length of time that it took to get results can be frustrating.
Its frustrating for us and for the victims. It causes unnecessary stress between the victims and law enforcement; and we are always on the side of the victim.
Dobbs noted that every law enforcement agency in the state has to use the same crime lab in Jefferson City, and there is typically a long period of time before evidence can be processed and sent back to where it started.
A warrant was served for Hastings arrest on Thursday, and he was taken into custody. Hastings made his initial appearance in court Thursday morning.
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.