Five years later, DNA evidence leads to rape arrest

After five years of waiting, DNA evidence from a rape kit has allowed for formal charges to be filed against a Poplar Bluff man.

James William Hastings, 37, of Poplar Bluff is currently being housed at the Butler County jail on the charge of first degree rape/attempted rape. He is being held with no bond.

The arrest comes almost exactly five years from the date the crime was reported. According to the probable cause affidavit, an unnamed female had obtained a full order of protection from Hastings through the Butler County court in May 2019. It was extended the following month, but on July 14, 2019, she had reportedly missed more than 70 calls and several text messages from Hastings.

The probable cause affidavit states Hastings had made threats in those messages where he reportedly said he would find and harm the victim. The report further states Hastings had later located the victim while she was in her vehicle and allegedly assaulted her by striking her in the face with a closed fist and the victims cell phone. The victim reported having suffered a bleeding laceration at the top of her head and believed she would lose consciousness.

According to the report, Hastings forced the victim into the passenger side of her car and drove the vehicle to her residence where he allegedly assaulted her further.

The report goes on to explain that the victim alleges Hastings returned to her residence on July 16 and assaulted her again by striking her numerous times and attempting to strangle her. In the report, the victim further alleged that Hastings had burned her with a lit cigarette and then raped her.

Following the incident, the victim had a sexual evidence collection kit completed at PBRMC for the purpose of collecting DNA evidence.

As of April 9, the Butler County Sheriffs Department received confirmation from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Lab that the submitted DNA was an exact match to Hastings.

In this particular case, its nice that the evidence came through and an arrest was made, stated Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs. But the extreme length of time that it took to get results can be frustrating.

Its frustrating for us and for the victims. It causes unnecessary stress between the victims and law enforcement; and we are always on the side of the victim.

Dobbs noted that every law enforcement agency in the state has to use the same crime lab in Jefferson City, and there is typically a long period of time before evidence can be processed and sent back to where it started.

A warrant was served for Hastings arrest on Thursday, and he was taken into custody. Hastings made his initial appearance in court Thursday morning.