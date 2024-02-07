*Menu
Cape Central FBLA Bring Home Medals

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Theresa Taylor
Wednesday, February 7, 2024
Members that qualified for State.

Cape Central FBLA competed in districts on Feb. 1st. The following students qualified for State on April 14-17

Aimee Caldwell sang the National Anthem and did an amazing job!

AFJROTC presented the flags and made us proud as usual.

Mitzi Quintas-Cruz was elected District Secretary and Haneef Ahmad District Parliamentarian.

Cape Central won the Escape Room

The following members qualified for State competition

1st Place  Parliamentary Procedures Team  Dulina Dias, Sahil Khot, Haneef Ahmad , Nazim Aliyev, Royce Liu

2nd Place- Computer Applications-Sahil Khot

2nd Place  Public Policy  Anshula Vanteddu

1st Place - Intro to Business Math  Jason Zhang

2nd Place  Client Service  Anshula Vanteddu

2nd Place- Business Ethics  San Srikant and Jacie Spooler

2nd Place -Intro to Event Planning  Alex Moyers-Warren

2nd Place  International Business  Eric Nordstrom

3rd Place -Intro to FBLA  San Srikant

3rd Place  Accounting 2  Dulina Dias

4th Place  Accounting 2  Sahil Khot

4th Place  Computer Problem Solving  Eric Nordstrom

5th Place  Securities & Investments  Eric Nordstrom

5th Place  Personal Finance  Royce Liu

5th Place -Intro to FBLA  Zea Grabel

5th Place  Accounting 2  Corryah Goodin

