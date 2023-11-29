Donations needed to provide basic necessities for Christmas for the Elderly program

-
Did you know? 10 things about Ivers Square Civil War statue, fountain1Workers on Monday, March 4, disassembled the Civil War fountain in Ivers Square in downtown Cape Girardeau near City Hall, as preparations were made to refurbish the monument. The statue atop the pedestal dates to 2003, but the monument itself was...
Chad Armstrong joins Cape Girardeau County coroner race1Chad Armstrong, an emergency medical physician from Jackson, has entered the race for the Cape Girardeau County coroner position as a Republican. Dealing with the emergency medical aspect as well as the first responders, it felt like there...
Scott City PD searching for woman accused of sexual abuse5Scott City Police Department officers are looking for a woman charged with sexually abusing a child. Taylor Mansker has been charged with statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy/deviate sexual intercourse with a person younger than 12 years...
Cape Girardeau City Council holds public hearing for CIP draft2The Cape Girardeau City Council held the first public hearing for the 2024-2029 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) plan Monday, March 4. CIP, still in its draft phase, is used as a planning tool for the city to see what projects departments may want...
Cape Girardeau girl wins title of Miss Missouri Universal Mini1Just one year into participating in pageants, Cape Girardeau local Emmi Jungers has won the title of Miss Missouri Universal Mini, during the Univeral Miss competion Feb. 17 and 18 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Emmi is 6 years old and has only...
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve software service contractCape Girardeau County commissioners agreed to approve a maintenance contract purchase order during their regular meeting Monday, March 4. The $176,205.11 contract renews services with the Lake Mary, Florida-based CentralSquare Technologies software...
Two-day street closure on 800 block of Broadway starts ThursdayDepending on the weather, the 800 block of Broadway in Cape Girardeau will be closed for two days starting Thursday, March 7. According to the City of Cape Girardeau, water department crews will work on water service to the former Esquire Theater...
K-9 helps detain man who led police on chase going wrong way on Kingshighway4A Chaffee man is in custody facing a $25,300 bond for his alleged involvement in fleeing police and traveling the wrong way on Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. Ralph W. Baker is facing a charge of stealing, operating a vehicle on a highway without a...
Community Counseling Center identifies suicide risk for children aged 10 to 137Suicide is one of the leading causes of death in the United States, and is the No. 2 cause of death nationwide for youth and young adults between the ages of 10 and 24, according to a December report by the Jed Foundation a not-for-profit group...
Draft CIP plan to be heard by Cape Council on MondayThe Cape Girardeau City Council will hold a public hearing for the city's draft of its 2024-2029 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) plan Monday, March 4. The CIP is a proposed plan for projects in the fiscal years 2024 to 2029, which also includes...
Bridges in Scott County in major need of repairs, presiding commissioner saysBENTON Many bridges in Scott County are either condemned or in an unsafe condition, and Scott County Presiding Commissioner Danny Tetley emphasized his concerns and the importance of repairing the bridges. Tetley said one of the county's currently...
Man 'struck' by bullet in Cape; not injured23A motorist on Benton Street in Cape Girardeau was struck by a bullet Saturday, March 2, but was not injured in the incident. According to authorities, the man was driving a van when a bullet entered through the rear window. It passed through the...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for March 4, 2024City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday, March 4 Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda. Approval of minutes n Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of Tuesday, Feb. 20....
Cape County Commissioner Charlie Herbst runs for reelection24Cape Girardeau Associate Commissioner Charlie Herbst is running for reelection. Herbst, a Republican, is the current commissioner for the 2nd District. "My 25-plus years in local government has provided me the experience to lead at the county level....
Singing duo turns into a harmonizing friendship2After 26 years of singing together the members of Classy Chassy Country have naturally become good friends. Classy Chassy Country was originally started by Becki McClelland while she was working at a bank in Cape Girardeau. She had already been...
Judge grants coroner extension; county adds payroll to cover6A judge granted Coroner Wavis Jordan's request for a 20-day extension this week to respond to the Missouri Attorney General's attempt to remove him from office. A judge has already ruled to suspend Jordan from his duties while the legal battle plays...
US 61 in Cape reduced for pavement work; Route H in Scott Co. reduced for edge rut repairsUS 61 in Cape Co. reduced for pavement work Southbound U.S. 61 -- South Kingshighway -- will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs, according to a MoDOT news release. This section of highway will...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for March 4, 2024Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday, March 4 City Hall Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board Applicants n Consent agenda review Public hearing n A public hearing on the FY2024-2029 Capital Improvement Program. n A public hearing...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 23-4-24 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, March 4 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, Feb. 26, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/ department heads n Updates on new jail and...
CIP lines up potential plans for Cape Girardeau Regional Airport13The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport looks ahead to 2029 and beyond in the city's 2024-29 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) plan with projects including the ongoing construction of the airport's T-hangars, the reconstruction of the D, E, F taxiways...
Cape Girardeau veteran was among first in Japan after atomic bombings5Junior King left his home in Ardeola, southwest of Bell City, to join the U.S. Navy in November 1944. After training in Florida and Virginia, he set sail for Pearl Harbor. From there, he was sent to the Marshall Islands aboard the USS Florence...
Three charged in connection with teen's death59The ex-boyfriend of a Cape Girardeau teenage girl has been charged with first-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, felony assault and resisting arrest following a shooting Tuesday, Feb. 27, near CVS...
Jackson woman faces charges after police find unsanitary conditions6A Jackson woman is facing child endangerment and animal neglect charges after police say they found her home to be filled with trash and animal feces. Katherine Kersbergen faces the Class D felony of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child;...
Former USPS carrier convicted of stealing mail3A former mail carrier has been found guilty of stealing and failing to deliver mail. A federal jury in Cape Girardeau found Robert Gafford, 33, of Jackson guilty of one count of delaying or destroying mail and one count of embezzlement of mail,...
Most read 2/27/24Two injured in Cape Girardeau shooting44Two people suffered gunshot wounds Tuesday, Feb. 27, at CVS Pharmacy, 2161 William St. in Cape Girardeau. A release from Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad said police located the victims at the scene, and they were transported to a...
Donations needed to provide basic necessities for Christmas for the Elderly program
The Cape Jaycees Christmas for the Elderly program provides groceries, clothes, and other necessities to low-income seniors in the community.
Tracy Haggerty, chairwoman for the program, said many seniors often struggle, particularly around the holidays
"Many of them just lack basic needs that we all take for granted," Haggerty said. "It can be as simple as money for medicine, warm clothes for the winter or paying the electric bill."
Christmas for the Elderly has been in operation for more than three decades combining local donations and grant funds from the Senior Citizens Service Board of Cape Girardeau County to help out the elderly in the area.
In previous years, Haggerty said, the program used to accept gifts, as well as monetary donations. However, during COVID-19, it shifted away from accepting purchased and donated gifts in order to limit the amount of contact and hands that were on the gifts.
"COVID is very much still a concern for the elderly, in addition to the triple threat of COVID, RSV and the flu," Haggerty said. "Therefore, we continued with this practice and appreciate the community contributions to support our efforts. These donations guarantee that we can get the right gifts in the right hands safely."
Haggerty provided stories of a few requests from seniors in need:
* Mr. and Mrs. B live in a small four-room home. Upon entering, you notice the chill in the air as they do their best to lower energy costs with their limited budget. Despite the small space and limited resources, the love they have for one another is evident as they sit together on the couch laughing. The couple asks for the most basic of gifts from paper towels and toilet paper to warm socks. They live a simple life and find joy in little things.
* Mr. E is a veteran who has no family in the area to visit with him at Christmas. The gifts provided through the Cape Jaycee Christmas for the Elderly are all he receives during the holiday season. With limited mobility, he is unable to get out on his own and depends on local agencies to provide transportation. During this cold season, Mr. E has requested gifts to provide warmth and basic toiletries.
* Ms. W lives alone with no family. She is always looking for new things to keep her mind busy to "keep her young." Her limited budget does not provide her with the resources to replace the things that make life comfortable and meet daily needs such as bed pillows, sheets and kitchen items. Additionally, she lacks the funds to purchase cleaning supplies and basic necessities.
Monetary donations and gift cards to meet the above needs and many others may be dropped off at the Southeast Missourian office at 301 Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau, and may also be mailed to: Cape Jaycees, P.O. Box 4, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701.
