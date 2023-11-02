CFO names Winter Kinne as new President and CEO
The Community Foundation of the Ozarks Board of Directors has named Winter Kinne as the CFOs new President and Chief Executive Officer. Based in Springfield with offices in Cape Girardeau and West Plains, the CFO is the regions largest public charitable foundation.
Kinne has worked for the CFO for 18 years in a variety of positions; she was named Vice President of Development in 2017. She will be the CFOs fourth president in its 50-year history, succeeding Brian Fogle, who is retiring after 15 years with the CFO.
Her appointment is effective on Nov. 20. Following a period of transition, Fogle will retire in early 2024.
Most of Kinnes career at the CFO has focused on development work with donors and professional advisors. These activities include maintaining relationships with existing donors and working with new donors for current and planned charitable gifts that support the CFOs mission of enhancing the quality of life through philanthropic leadership. Kinne also oversees the CFOs agency partner program, which includes about 700 nonprofits that hold funds with the CFO.
The Board diligently and thoroughly conducted a nationwide search process to find the right candidate to take the CFO into its next stage of growth and development. Winter is the right person to lead CFO into the future and build on the success achieved under Brian Fogles exceptional leadership, said Dean Thompson, chair of the CFOs Board of Directors. Winter is a strategic leader with a strong track record of building trust with our donors and community partners. Under the CFOs governance model, the President and CEO is the sole employee of the Board and then holds responsibility for hiring and managing the staff.
Kinne, 40, who grew up in Mount Vernon, received her bachelors degree and MBA from Drury University. She also holds the designation of Fellow from the Charitable Estate Planning Institute and is a member of the Greene County Estate Planning Council. She is a board member for Philanthropy Missouri and the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks. She and her husband, Marshall, who have two children, also co-chaired Friends of SPS, a citizens group that supported two successful school bond campaigns.
I am honored and humbled to be selected as the CFOs fourth president and CEO, Kinne said. I am deeply passionate about our mission and work, and I am so excited to see how we can continue to inspire and support philanthropy in central and southern Missouri.
The CFO has celebrated its 50th anniversary throughout 2023. It was founded in 1973 by members of the Greene County Estate Planning Council with a $1,500 investment from 15 local banks. As the regions largest public charitable foundation, the CFO today holds about $417 million in assets across its network of donors, nonprofit partners and 54 affiliate foundations including the Cape Area Community Foundation across central and southern Missouri. The first president, the late Jan Horton, was originally hired as the first employee in 1988; she was succeeded by Dr. Gary Funk in 2003 and Fogle in 2010.
