Downtown Cape: The heart of the community

The growth of an area takes jobs, financial resources and a commitment from the community to improve what already exists while bringing new to the area.

In 2022, downtown Cape added 23 new businesses, which means 62 new jobs and $10 million  private and public  invested in improving the area for community members and visitors.

Thanks to support from leaders and volunteers who logged over 2,400 volunteer hours last year, downtown Cape continues to be a driving economic force.

But theres more to downtown Capes success than dollars and cents. Downtown is about enjoying restaurants, shops and unique experiences and events that bring the community together.

Through the formation of a Community Improvement District (CID) in 2014, funding is available for litter pickups, downtown police patrols and expanded Christmas decorations along the Broadway corridor and the addition of a 20-foot gateway obelisk that serves as a touch point to welcome visitors to the area.

From new businesses and jobs to tourism and community events, downtown Cape continues to be the heart of the community.