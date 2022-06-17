News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 6-17-22
Prayer 6-17-22
O Heavenly Father, may we earnestly follow you, always seeking your guidance. Amen.
More to explore
-
No new arrests made in Cape's May shooting caseNo new updates or arrests have been made as of Thursday in a May 23 shooting case in Cape Girardeau, according to Cpl. Ryan Droege of the Cape Girardeau Police Department (CGPD). The shooting occurred near 424 S. Spring St. on the evening of May 23...
-
Worship minister back in Cape following mission trip to help Ukrainian refugeesLynwood Baptist Church's worship minister Gabe Martinez has landed back in Cape Girardeau after a 12-day mission trip overseas to help Ukrainian refugees affected by the Russia-Ukraine war. Martinez, with Brandon Bee, a member of his band, Stomptown...
-
Better Elections proposal may fall short of signatures to appear on Nov. ballot1A proposed constitutional amendment to change processes for state elections may not appear on the November ballot. A Thursday statement from Better Elections Missouri spokesman Scott Charton indicated the group may not have collected enough...
-
'A really cool experience' : Jackson's Malone to attend US Naval Academy"I really wanted to find a way to serve my country and also, at the same time, get a world-class education," said Jackson High School graduate Sam Malone. As one of only four students from Missouri's 8th District to receive appointment to a U.S....
-
SEMO Pets advises dog owners about hot pavementWith exceptionally warm weather still in the forecast and temperatures expected to exceed 100 degrees in Southeast Missouri starting Tuesday, Southeast Missouri Pets -- formerly the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri -- says don't forget the toll...
-
Pavement work closes Route DD in Scott CountyPavement work closes Route DD in Scott County Route DD in Scott County -- between Route Y and Route Z, near Vanduser, Missouri -- will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs. According to a MoDOT news release,...
-
Mineral Area approved to offer courses at College Center6State officials Wednesday agreed to temporarily allow a community college to offer various academic programs at Cape College Center, ending for now what had become a contentious disagreement with the local university. Members of the state...
-
U.S. Rep. Jason Smith 'will not support' Senate gun control initiative24Southeast Missouri GOP Rep. Jason Smith, who voted "no" on a gun-control bill, "Protecting Our Kids Act," passed by the U.S. House on June 8, told the Southeast Missourian he "will not support" bipartisan Senate legislation on the issue either ...
-
UPDATED: Record-breaking heat grips Cape Girardeau and region4Record-setting heat is set to continue through at least today in Southeast Missouri. According to National Weather Service data, Cape Girardeaus high temperature Monday was 99 degrees, besting the previous record for June 13 by two degrees. The...
-
Blues Traveler among musical acts coming to 2022 SEMO District Fair4The year's annual SEMO District Fair will host musical performances and motorsport events, organizers announced Wednesday. The fair will run from Sept. 10 to 17 at the Cape Girardeau fairgrounds in Arena Park, located at 410 Kiwanis Drive. The theme...
-
Bicentennial mural uses hands from around world in creation"We did this because we love Missouri and we wanted to do something to show that and give people the chance to show the same thing," Aaron Horrell said of the Missouri Bicentennial Mural he and Barb Bailey organized. More than 16,000 people took...
-
Cape Girardeau bankers weigh in on Fed move to slow inflation6Leaders in Cape Girardeau's banking community gave their thoughts Wednesday as the Federal Reserve Board as predicted raised interest rates by three- quarters of a percentage point (75 basis points) in its latest effort to tamp down inflation...
-
-
Route T in Bollinger County closed for drainage workRoute T in Bollinger County between Route AB and County Road 434 near Glennon, Missouri will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 6/16/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of June 13 Communications/reports other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
-
Feeding Frenzy event to be held Thursday at Nature CenterAt 2 p.m. Thursday afteroon, the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center, 2289 County Park Drive, will demonstrate the eating habits of reptiles, amphibians and various animals native to Missouri. The event, called -- Feeding Frenzy -- welcomes...
-
Deadline today for input on Missouri broadband grant program2This story is updated. Missourians in unserved or underserved areas of the state for internet service have a little more time left to register their opinion online about future broadband infrastructure grants. The state Department of Economic...
-
Airport interests voice concerns over carriers4Just eight days after Cape Girardeau Regional Airport Advisory Board members unanimously approved a recommendation to the Cape Girardeau City Council for switching carrier service to Contour Aviation, the board gathered once again to discuss the...
-
First communitywide Juneteenth event occurring in Cape during weekendThe celebration of Juneteenth and the significance of the day will be recognized from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at Ivers Square located next to Cape Girardeau City Hall at 44 N. Lorimier St. The event is called Juneteenth: Doin' it Together. The City...
-
-
Perry intersection to close for stormwater improvementsStormwater improvements will lead to the closure today of Perry Avenue at Broadway, next to Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau. The road should be closed until the end of next week, a news release from the city said. Crews will be installing stormwater...
-
Cape PD holds weekly Neighborhood Roll Calls1The Neighborhood Roll Calls take place from June 2 to Aug. 25 every year to give members of the community a daily breakdown of what the Cape Girardeau Police Department does in the community and the officers are there to provide information and...
-
Bicentennial mural official dedication is June 23The State of Missouri celebrated its 200th birthday last year. It was admitted to the United States on Aug. 10, 1821. A major way to add to the celebration was thought of by Aaron Horrell, owner and director of The Painted Wren Art Gallery on...
-
Dexter man faces felony arson charges1BLOOMFIELD, Mo. -- A Dexter, Missouri, man faces felony arson charges in Stoddard County. Bradley A. Mitchell, 29, was charged Tuesday by Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver with two counts of arson in the first degree. According to...
-
-
Most read 6/14/22Decision points for the future of Cape's airline service7I'd like to update the community on the airport service contract the city is planning to fill this month. First, a bit of history: SkyWest Airlines began its regional jet service with the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport (CGI) in December 2017, with...
-
-
-
Le Bistro closes in Cape Girardeau2Le Bistro at the Bar, a French-themed restaurant at 117 Themis St. in downtown Cape Girardeau, closed June 3. "We haven't been that busy and my lease was up anyway," said Gabriele Ruggieri, the eatery's owner/operator who originally hails from...
-
-
Most read 6/11/22State, city guidelines hold key to historic property4As a state entity, Southeast Missouri State University trumps Cape Girardeau city ordinances on Boulevard Local Historic District, according to a Cape Girardeau municipal official. Located on Henderson Street in Cape Girardeau, the Himmelberger...
-
Most read 6/10/22Schnucks goes back to masks for dozens of its stores, but not Cape6St. Louis-based Schnuck Markets, because of a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, is again requiring its employees and vendor suppliers to wear face coverings in 42 of its 112 grocery outlets in the St. Louis area. According to company's website, "to...