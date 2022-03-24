Beta Week & Pi Day Celebrated at Guardian Angel School

Beta week encompassed many fun things to do for the Guardian Angel students in Oran the week of March 14-18. The theme for the week was "We Over Me".

On Monday, students and staff were encouraged to dress as a superhero or a favorite character from a movie or book. The theme was "Show Good Character". Many students, as well as teachers, had creative outfits for this. It was also Pi (3.14) day, but the festivities of it were postponed till Tuesday. In the afternoon, the Beta members spring cleaned the playground.

Everyone at the school wore red and white, the school colors, to show their school pride on Tuesday for "Take Pride" day. The students were homework free this day and enjoyed an extra recess in the afternoon. The Pi Day celebration included students reciting from memory as many digits of pi as they could remember. The winner was Cooper Bryant, 2nd place was Ava Forehand, and 3rd place was Cora Woods. After reciting pi, everyone enjoyed eating pie. The choices were all very delicious.

The events of Wednesday included twin day, crazy hair day, and playing bingo, with the theme of "Multiply Your Reach". Some students had both a twin and wore crazy hair while others chose to do only one of them. The older children helped the younger children with their bingo cards and some also gave their bingo prize choice to the younger child.

On Thursday, several students sported some creative hats as well as wore green for St. Patrick's Day, on this "Watch Us Serve Day". The Beta members had researched and printed games from the computer that they could play with the younger grades. They were serving others by reading to the lower grades and practicing math facts or number recognition.

The week ended with a field trip for the Beta members and everyone having a dress down day. This day's theme was "Finish the Job". The field trip took the students to Cape Girardeau where they toured River City Biologicals, swam at the Aquatic Center and then had lunch at Pizza Hut.

Beta Club promotes the development of student leaders by striving for academic achievement, good character, leadership, and service to others.