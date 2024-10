Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump departs after speaking at a campaign event at Nassau Coliseum, Wednesday, Sept.18, 2024, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at Nassau Coliseum, Wednesday, Sept.18, 2024, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris arrives to speak at the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute (CHCI) leadership conference, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Trader Michael Capolino works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Hezbollah fighters carry one of the coffins of four fallen comrades who were killed Tuesday after their handheld pagers exploded, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A fire rages on the hills around Sever do Vouga, a town in northern Portugal that has been surrounded by forest fires, Tuesday night, Sept. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Bruno Fonseca) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Firefighters rest during a break battling against fires on the outskirts of Sever do Vouga, a town in northern Portugal that has been surrounded by forest fires for several days, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Bruno Fonseca) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Matt Capelouto, whose daughter, Alexandra, died from a fentanyl overdose, holds an awareness card advocating for legal action against those responsible for drug-related deaths in Temecula, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An artwork "Mil Veces un Instante (A Thousand Times in an Instant)" created by Mexican artist Teresa Margolles is placed for the Fourth Plinth, marking 25 years of the ground-breaking commissioning programme for public art at Trafalgar Square, in London, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Models Joan Smalls, Isabeli Fontana, Natasha Poly, Maria Carla Boscono, Alex Wek, Karen Elson and Eva Herzigova wear a creations as part of the Roberto Cavalli Spring Summer 2025 collection, with a former Roberto Cavalli's wife Eva Maria Duringer, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Classmates of the 43 Ayotzinapa students who went missing almost 10 years ago march to demand justice for their loved ones in Chilpancingo, Mexico, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Boys try to clean up the debris from a flooding at home in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Aung Shine Oo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A young supporter of Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, attends a campaign event at Nassau Coliseum, Wednesday, Sept.18, 2024, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump makes a campaign stop at Pubkey Bar and Media House, Wednesday, Sept.18, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Tea plantation workers cheer for their political leaders during a presidential election rally in Thalawakele, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Muthuthewarkittan Manohari, a tea plantation worker, gets ready to go to work in a tea factory in Spring Valley Estate in Badulla, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Supporters of former President Evo Morales march to the capital with wiphala flags to protest against the government of President Luis Arce in Panduro, Bolivia, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Juan Karita) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman shows the indelible ink mark on her finger after casting her vote during the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly election, in Kishtwar, India, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Channi Anand) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Dogs sit next to a damaged house where various people died after a rain-induced landslide, in Naucalpan, Mexico, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A model wears a creation as part of the Roberto Cavalli Spring Summer 2025 collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Israeli soldiers attend the funeral for Israeli Defense Forces paramedic Sgt. Agam Naim, the first woman Israeli Defense Forces soldier killed in combat in the Gaza Strip, in Kibbutz Mishmarot, Israel, Wednesday, Israel, Sept. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A couple enjoy the view of Kuala Lumpur city skyline at a popular viewing area in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People play soccer in Panama City, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS