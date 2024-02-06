All sections
OpinionOctober 8, 2024

Speak Out: What do you think about Amendment 7 and ranked choice voting?

Explore the complexities of FEMA funding, Trump's "accordion hands" tell, and the misleading Amendment 7. Plus, how Hurricane Helene victims face a political storm with Trump.

Amendment 7

Amendment 7 would essentially ban Ranked Choice Voting (RCV) by tricking voters with misleading language like “Prohibit the ranking of candidates by limiting voters to a single vote per candidate.” This is designed to confuse voters into thinking RCV is a way to cast multiple votes for the same candidate. It’s not. Ranked Choice Voting has been around for centuries and simply gives voters more choice while ensuring that elected officials have true majority support. Isn’t that what we want — a government that represents the will of the majority? Vote no on Amendment 7 and stand up for Missouri’s legacy of liberty and local control.

FEMA monies

Two things can be true at the same time. It may be technically true that the money comes from different pots although the big pot (our tax dollars) remains the same. It can also be true that illegal immigrants in New York City get treated far better than rural white people in North Carolina who lost everything to Hurricane Helene.

Accordion hands

Some pitchers tip their pitches and some poker players have a tell that lets their opponents know they’re bluffing. Donald Trump also has a tell that lets you know when he’s lying. Watch his hands! They go back and forth like he’s playing an accordion. Every time he tells a whopper he starts with the accordion hands.

Hurricane Donald

It’s bad enough that North Carolina and Georgia were hit with Hurricane Helene but they’re also being hit with Hurricane Donald! Trump is swooping in and trying to politicize everything and make it all about him. Why can’t this man show any humanity and empathy towards anyone??!! Why is it always about him?

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

