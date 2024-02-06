Amendment 7

Amendment 7 would essentially ban Ranked Choice Voting (RCV) by tricking voters with misleading language like “Prohibit the ranking of candidates by limiting voters to a single vote per candidate.” This is designed to confuse voters into thinking RCV is a way to cast multiple votes for the same candidate. It’s not. Ranked Choice Voting has been around for centuries and simply gives voters more choice while ensuring that elected officials have true majority support. Isn’t that what we want — a government that represents the will of the majority? Vote no on Amendment 7 and stand up for Missouri’s legacy of liberty and local control.

FEMA monies

Two things can be true at the same time. It may be technically true that the money comes from different pots although the big pot (our tax dollars) remains the same. It can also be true that illegal immigrants in New York City get treated far better than rural white people in North Carolina who lost everything to Hurricane Helene.