Flowers: In Italy, Trump gets respect

I write this from my hotel room, a two-minute walk from the Colosseum.

My trip to Rome has been planned for months, and I looked forward to it with anticipation since well before Christmas.

But after the election, I knew that I’d need to prepare myself for foreigners who tend to ask questions like “why did you Americans vote for the candidate who hates Europe?”

I’d already experienced that reaction when I traveled during the first Trump administration.

I’d also suffered through the raised noses of Frenchmen when, in 1982, I lived in Paris during the Reagan administration.

The patronizing attitude of our Gallic cousins was exacerbated by the fact that their then president, Francois Mitterrand, was a communist-turned-socialist whose Minister of Culture, Jack Lang, had outlawed the use of English phrases like “le weekend” and “le hot dog.”

And two decades later, I had to deal with Europeans who hated George W. Bush and blamed him – not Muslim fundamentalists – for the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Let’s face it.

Despite the fact that we’ve fought together in war, traded liberally with each other and commingled blood and culture through generations of immigration, there has always been a latent bit of hostility towards the USA from the conquerors and colonizers across the seas.

We are a brasher race, a less contemplative and impulsive sort of creature, often abandoning diplomacy for more aggressive tactics. We literally, and figuratively, do not speak the same language. Whether it’s disapproval or a vague sense of envy, Europe is usually just not that into US.

So I wasn’t expecting much support for Trump when I visited my ancestral land. But I was wrong.

At least anecdotally, based on my personal interactions with Italians, they are intrigued by this president who pulls no punches and speaks with an uncomfortable and uncompromising clarity that is rare on the international scene.

This is a man who breaks balls and paradigms. And there is, based on the people I spoke to, a grudging respect for that attitude.

It could be a vestige of the Mussolini years, because unlike the Germans who distanced themselves with a vengeance from Hitler, Italians have not entirely disavowed the history of Mussolini.

In fact, they elected his granddaughter Alessandra as a congressional deputy for numerous terms in office.