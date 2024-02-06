Lowry: Judge Ali is a threat to democracy

It's good to be king — or a district judge.

Judge Amir Ali has no power to appropriate money or spend it. Neither does he have any authority over the conduct of U.S. foreign policy. If he wanted to have any of these things, he's in the wrong line of work as a federal district judge.

Ali is not letting that stop him in his escalating conflict with the Trump administration over USAID spending, though.

The judge won a modified victory in the Supreme Court, which opted not to stop him from trying to force the Trump administration to spend money that it has currently paused.

In a dissent expressing shock and dismay that the court is letting Ali proceed on his current course, Justice Samuel Alito described the crux of the matter as the question, "Does a single district court judge who likely lacks jurisdiction have the unchecked power to compel the government of the United States to pay out (and probably lose forever) 2 billion taxpayer dollars?"

The Supreme Court said, "Yes," or, in effect, "Don't bother us with this now although we realize the matter may come back up to us soon enough."

The root of the dispute is a suit by NGOs over Trump's suspension of USAID funding. The president ordered the pause on grounds that the "foreign aid industry and bureaucracy are not aligned with American interests and in many cases antithetical to American values" and "serve to destabilize world peace."

Since the president has vast power over our foreign policy, this a judgment that is unquestionably his to make, although the good judge doesn't see it that way.

There are many complicated legal details, but the basic picture is that Ali didn't consider the Trump pause rational and so ordered the administration to pay up for work that had been done by Feb. 13.

In a ploy to try to make his ruling unappealable, Ali said that he was issuing a temporary restraining order, even though he obviously wasn't. Such orders are meant merely to hold things in place pending further court action. Instead, Ali was ordering the government to affirmatively do something (disburse funds) that would have irreversible consequences.