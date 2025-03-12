We’ve had something of our own “Lake Wobegon Effect” in the area of late. In Garrison Keilloresque fashion, more than a few folks have achieved, performed and been recognized at a level well above average.
Among them:
• Doug Overbey. The Cape Girardeau native has gone on to become a congenital heart surgeon at Duke University in North Carolina. He is pioneering pediatric heart surgery procedures that use “living” donor heart valves. Simply, his work uses components of hearts that ordinarily would have been discarded, providing life-saving care to young patients.
• Dennis and Kathy Vollink. Southeast Missouri State University governors recently approved naming an observatory after the couple for their “generous gift and longstanding support”. The Vollink Family Observatory will support science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) programs and provide educational opportunities for students and faculty, as well as the community.
• Tim Garner. Before he was Mr. Notre Dame Regional High School — 1993 graduate, joined the school in 2001 as a teacher and coach, became principal in 2020 and president in 2024 — he attended St. Mary’s Cathedral School. For all he has done, St. Mary’s named him their 2025 distinguished graduate.
• Lauren Cole. As chairwoman of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program and Volunteer Intergenerational Center, which is a division of AmeriCorps Seniors and a local partner of Aging Matters, she spearheaded an effort to have high school students write letters to elderly residents of several assisted living centers in the area on National Letter to an Elder Day (Feb. 26). She coordinated students from St. Vincent de Paul Parish School, Saxony Lutheran High School, Notre Dame Regional High School and St. Paul Lutheran School, as well as SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence. The effort generated more than 2,000 letters that made many seniors’ day.
• SEMO men’s basketball head coach Brad Korn and team leaders Teddy Washington Jr. and Rob Martin. The team put together a dominating 15-5 Ohio Valley Conference regular season record and earned their way to the championship game of the conference post-season tournament. Along the way, they thrilled fans with an inside power game and long-range bombs.
All of these folks exemplify a can-do attitude and drive to succeed. They have dedicated themselves to their work and their communities. We’re lucky to count them among our friends and neighbors.
Congratulations!
