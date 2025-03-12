We’ve had something of our own “Lake Wobegon Effect” in the area of late. In Garrison Keilloresque fashion, more than a few folks have achieved, performed and been recognized at a level well above average.

Among them:

• Doug Overbey. The Cape Girardeau native has gone on to become a congenital heart surgeon at Duke University in North Carolina. He is pioneering pediatric heart surgery procedures that use “living” donor heart valves. Simply, his work uses components of hearts that ordinarily would have been discarded, providing life-saving care to young patients.

• Dennis and Kathy Vollink. Southeast Missouri State University governors recently approved naming an observatory after the couple for their “generous gift and longstanding support”. The Vollink Family Observatory will support science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) programs and provide educational opportunities for students and faculty, as well as the community.