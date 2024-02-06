Lowry: The travesty of the CBP One app

J.D. Vance infamously got his mic cut during the VP debate when he tried to explain the intricacies of the Biden-Harris administration's CBP One app.

What he was getting at — that the app provides a patina of legality to the mass entry into the United States of otherwise inadmissible aliens — was correct.

Realizing that the border flow, particularly the historic numbers associated with it, was a political problem, the administration figured out a brilliant way to get apprehensions down — by not apprehending people.

More than a million migrants have been paroled into the country using the app. Many come through the border ports, but also hundreds of thousands via a program that allows them to fly into the country and gain entry through airports.

Launched in 2020, CBP One was intended as a good-government, time-saving tool to manage the legitimate flow of people and goods at the border, but it's now been twisted to launder illegal immigrants into the country.

The only way for otherwise inadmissible aliens to try to get into the country at a port of entry is to download the app, provide the required information, and schedule an appointment. Then, the applicant is more or less guaranteed to get paroled and granted a work permit — almost certainly never to leave again.

Many of the migrants who enter illegally between the ports of entry are permitted to get into the country as well — with the crucial difference being that they are counted as part of the illegal-immigration problem; the users of the CBP One app, magically, are not.

The limit for the number of migrants who are provided this service has steadily increased, from 1,000 a day, then 1,250, and now 1,450. According to congressional figures, 96% of the CBP One applicants are permitted into the country, even though everyone knows the vast majority of them are economic migrants, not the victims of persecution.