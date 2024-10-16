All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionOctober 8, 2024

Our Opinion: How to help Hurricane Helene victims as they face the long road to recovery

Hurricane Helene devastates communities, leaving over 200 dead and many missing. As recovery efforts intensify, local and national organizations rally support for rebuilding and relief initiatives.

The Editorial Board
story image illustation

The stories, photos and videos from the last week tell the story. Hurricane Helene left a trail of destruction in its wake. The storm's impact has been devastating — physically, emotionally and financially — for the communities caught in its path. More than 200 people have died, with others still missing. It's one of the deadliest storms to hit the mainland of the United States since Hurricane Katrina. And financial analysts predict the economic losses will range from $20 billion to $35 billion.

When Hurricane Helene made landfall, it unleashed powerful winds and torrential rains that wreaked havoc on infrastructure, homes, and businesses. Entire neighborhoods were left in ruins, with power outages affecting thousands and displacing countless families. The immediate aftermath saw communities grappling with the loss of their homes and livelihoods.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The devastation did not end with the hurricane's departure. Extensive flooding followed, compounding the initial damage and creating new challenges for several states in the southeast corner of the country. The environmental impact has been severe, with soil erosion and water contamination listed as concerns. Residents now face the daunting task of rebuilding their lives.

In the face of such adversity, the response from local and national organizations has been commendable. Numerous groups, including those from our region, have mobilized to provide aid and support. While FEMA aid is vital, private support remains crucial to the recovery efforts. These ongoing relief efforts will require continued support.

The resilience and solidarity displayed by the affected communities and the broader public have been inspiring. For those wishing to contribute to recovery efforts, several reputable organizations are accepting donations. The Red Cross, Salvation Army and Operation Blessing are three solid choices. There are many others as well. Your support can make a difference in helping these communities rebuild and recover. We pray for those who have lost loved ones and the many who are now working to put their lives back together.

Story Tags
Editorial
Advertisement
Related
OpinionOct. 17
Prayer 10-17-24
OpinionOct. 16
McCallian: Health care crisis in Southeast Missouri: Why loc...
OpinionOct. 16
Speak Out: From NASA's mission to debates on gun laws and sp...
OpinionOct. 16
Editorial Roundup: Here's what metro newspapers are saying

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Smith: The real state of the economy
OpinionOct. 16
Smith: The real state of the economy
Our Opinion: What will we learn from graduation shooting wake-up call?
OpinionOct. 15
Our Opinion: What will we learn from graduation shooting wake-up call?
Speak Out: Kudos to FCA on Fields of Faith event
OpinionOct. 15
Speak Out: Kudos to FCA on Fields of Faith event
Hanson: Try a little honesty about Israel
OpinionOct. 15
Hanson: Try a little honesty about Israel
Prayer 10-15-24
OpinionOct. 15
Prayer 10-15-24
Our opinion: United Way celebrates 70 years of community impact in Southeast Missouri
OpinionOct. 15
Our opinion: United Way celebrates 70 years of community impact in Southeast Missouri
De Rugy: The Biden-Harris fiscal record is anemic. What happens next?
OpinionOct. 14
De Rugy: The Biden-Harris fiscal record is anemic. What happens next?
Speak Out: We need leaders to unite our country
OpinionOct. 14
Speak Out: We need leaders to unite our country
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy