VERONIQUE DE RUGY for 9-18-24

In recent years, there has been a resurgence of the idea that protective tariffs can restore America's economic greatness, based on the interpretation that they fueled our growth in the 19th century and can do so again in the 21st century. This claim isn't just wrong; it's dangerous.

Take recent comments by the conservative pundit Oren Cass, who said "the way America went from colonial backwater to this globe-spanning industrial colossus was not free markets and free trade. It was aggressive protection of our domestic market." Former President Donald Trump echoes similar ideas in his many pronouncements about why, if he's reelected, tariffs will be a big and important tool to revitalize America's economy.

At a superficial level, it's easy to see how someone could think tariffs promote domestic growth. As the Cato Institute's Scott Lincicome rightly notes, "the issue (is) a classic case of correlation versus causation: Because tariffs were high during a period of rapid American growth and industrialization, so the argument goes, the former caused the latter."

Yet correlation isn't causation. Tariffs weren't the cause of American prosperity. Not even close.

To begin, economist and trade historian Douglas Irwin points out that "rather than higher tariffs causing higher growth, the relationship could be spurious: land-abundant countries relied on customs duties to raise government revenue and also enjoyed favorable growth prospects, with little link between the two." In 19th-century America — about as land-abundant as it got — the sectors that grew the most were services and agriculture, which were not much protected by tariffs.

In addition, at the time, the United States was the net beneficiary of foreign capital investment, which resulted in the trade deficits that Mr. Trump so hates today. This inflow of global capital contributed to a burst of new technology and ideas, all put to the test in a free market.