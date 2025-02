Julie Derron, of Switzerland celebrates winning the silver medal at the end of the women's individual triathlon competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/David Goldman) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Japan's Aoba Fujino, second left, celebrates with teammates after scoring during the women's Group C match between Spain and Japan, at La Beaujoire Stadium, during the 2024 Summer Olympics Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Nantes, France. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Katie Ledecky, of the United States, celebrates after winning the women's 1500-meter freestyle final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) ASSOCIATED PRESS

United States' Zhang Beiwen celebrates after defeating Vietnam's Nguyen Thuy Linh during their women's singles badminton group stage match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Italy's Alberta Santuccio, right, celebrates with teammates after winning the women's team Epee final match against France at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Dominican Republic's Cristian Pinales, celebrates after defeating China's Tuohetaerbieke Tanglatihan in their men's 80kg preliminary boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/John Locher) ASSOCIATED PRESS

New Zealand team member celebrate after winning the women's gold medal Rugby Sevens match between New Zealand and Canada at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, France, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. New Zealand won the match 19-12. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Team Britain celebrate after winning the men's 4 x 200-meter freestyle relay at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Italy's Alberta Santuccio, second right, celebrates with her teammates Rossella Fiamingo, second left, Giulia Rizzi, left, and Mara Navarria after winning the women's team Epee final match against France during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Poland's Julia Szeremeta, celebrates after defeating Venezuela's Omailyn Alcala, in their preliminary women's 57kg boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/John Locher) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Members of Team USA celebrate after winning the gold medal in the women's artistic gymnastics team finals round at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

New Zealand team member celebrate after winning the women's gold medal Rugby Sevens match between New Zealand and Canada at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, France, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. New Zealand won the match 19-12. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Brazil's Beatriz Soares celebrates after defeating United States' Jajaira Gonzalez in their women's 60 kg preliminary boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/John Locher) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Members of the Canadian team celebrate after winning the women's semifinal Rugby Sevens match between Canada and Australia at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, France, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. Canada won the game 21-12. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Daniel Wiffen, of Ireland, celebrates after winning the men's 800-meter freestyle final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Argentina's Claudio Echeverri (11) celebrates with teammates scoring his side's second goal against Ukraine during a men's Group B soccer match at the Lyon stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Decines, France. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani) ASSOCIATED PRESS

France's Clarisse Agbegnenou celebrates after defeating Austria's Lubjana Piovesana during their women -63 kg bronze medal match in team judo competition at Champ-de-Mars Arena during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Italy's Alberta Santuccio celebrates after winning the women's team Epee final match against France during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais,Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Morocco's Widad Bertal celebrates after defeating Thailand's Jutamas Jitpong in their women's 54kg preliminary boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/John Locher) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Taiwan's Cheng I-Ching celebrates her win against Romania's Elizabeta Samara after a women's singles round of 32 table tennis game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) ASSOCIATED PRESS

France's Manon Apithy Brunet celebrates after winning the women's individual Sabre quarterfinal match against Greece's Theodora Gkountoura at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Georgia Damasioti, of Greece, reacts after her heat in the women's 200-meter butterfly at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Argentina's Thiago Almada celebrates with Nicolas Otamendi scoring his side's opening goal against Ukraine during the men's Group B soccer match at the Lyon stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Decines, France. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani) ASSOCIATED PRESS

France's Sarah-Leonie Cysique celebrates after defeating Georgia's Eteri Liparteliani during their women -57 kg bronze medal final match in team judo competition at Champ-de-Mars Arena during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

France's Sebastien Patrice celebrates at the end of the men's individual Sabre round of 32 competition against Iran's Mohammad Rahbari during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The team from France celebrates after a heat in the women's 4x100-meter freestyle relay at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Germany's Michael Jung, riding Fischer Chipmunk, celebrates after competing in Equestrian individual Jumping competition, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Versailles, France. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Egypt's Mohamed Elsayed celebrates after winning the men's individual Epee bronze final match against Hungary's Tibor Andrasfi during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) ASSOCIATED PRESS

France's Karim Florent Laghouag celebrates his team's silver medal during Equestrian Jumping competition, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Versailles, France. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy) ASSOCIATED PRESS

South Korea's Wooseok Lee celebrates with after a win during the men's team gold medal match Archery competition against France at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Kenya's Nygel Pettersan Amaitsa, left, and Kenya's Vincent Onyala celebrate after the end of their men's Placing 9-12 match Rugby Sevens between Uruguay and Kenya at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in the Stade de France, Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Thomas Pidcock, of Britain, celebrates winning the men's mountain bike race, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Elancourt, France. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan). ASSOCIATED PRESS

Iran's Ali Pakdaman reacts in the men's team Sabre quarterfinal match against United States' Colin Heathcock during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Croatia's Loren Fatovic celebrates after scoring during the men's Water Polo Group A preliminary match between Croatia and Montenegro at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Nicolas Gestin, of France, reacts at the finish line of the men's canoe single finals during the canoe slalom at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Vaires-sur-Marne, France. Gestin won gold. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) ASSOCIATED PRESS