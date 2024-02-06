Submitted: Guardian Angel Sacred Heart pilgrimage

On the weekend of November 2-3, David & Doris Eftink of Guardian Angel Parish in Oran, Missouri led their second Sacred Heart pilgrimage. The spiritual director for the trip was Deacon All Stoverink, accompanied by his wife, Carol. A total of 22 Parish members from Guardian Angel in Oran, St. Augustine in Kelso, St. Joseph in Scott City; St. Mary & St. Vincent in Cape Girardeau, St. Lawrence in New Hamburg, St. Francis Xavier in Sikeston, St. John in Leopold, and Immaculate Conception in Jackson went on a 2 day pilgrimage. The bus started from GA parking lot in Oran and picked up the rest of the pilgrims at Immaculate Conception church parking lot in Jackson. From there they headed to Salem, MO and continued to Conway, Boliver, Webb City, Verona, Springfield, Mountain Grove, Willow Springs, Thayer, Poplar Bluff, Dexter and finishing in Caruthersville, with an overnight stay in Springfield on Saturday night.

At each stop, the pilgrims were able to spend time in prayer and have their Sacred Heart passport stamped. Bishop Edward Rice met the group at Sacred Heart in Poplar Bluff and presented each pilgrim/couple with a congratulatory letter and a picture of the Sacred Heart, as Rev. Daniel Robles took pictures of the presentations. Group pictures were taken at Poplar Bluff as well as Caruthersville, the final stop.

They enjoyed meals served by the women of Bolivar, Willow Springs and a sack lunch from Oran, as well as Mass with Rev. Nicholas Newton in Willow Springs and donuts & coffee served by the women of Conway. It was a particularly special trip for Deacon All and his wife, as their son, Rev. Joseph Stoverink is the pastor at Sacred Heart Parish in Springfield.

Fr. David Miller, who was subbing for Fr. Charles Peirano at Mountain Grove (Fr. Peirano was on a retreat), shared a tidbit of information with the group. He said the reason there are so many Sacred Heart Parishes was because these churches were set up along railroad towns that were settled by more than one nationality (such as French, German, Italy, etc.), so their churches were named Sacred Heart rather than a particular favorite Saint of a particular nationality.

As the pilgrims traveled, many prayers were said from a book that Doris had compiled with prayers to the Sacred Heart. Also, Deacon Al had printed the Liturgy of the Hours for Saturday and Sunday and the pilgrims joined him in prayer each day. As the bus passed cemeteries, someone would shout "cemetery" and they would pray a "Hail Mary" and the prayer of St. Gertrude the Great. Doris kept track of the prayers and had a total of 30 cemeteries that were passed, that were noticed. In total, 40 hours were spent on the round trip pilgrimage, as well as 866 miles traveled.

The pilgrims give gratitude to all the parishes for opening their doors to them, whatever time of day it was; for giving tours of the churches; and for feeding them. They give special thanks to the bus driver, Jane Oehl and Immaculate Conception Parish for the use of the church bus; to Deacon Al for being the spiritual director; and to David & Doris for all the work & planning they did to put together this pilgrimage.