FaithOctober 18, 2024

Guardian Angel Feast Day Celebration

Guardian Angel students celebrated their feast day with Mass, cookies, and fun games in Oran, MO. Highlights included a special lunch, extended recess, and house competitions.

Tate Webb of St. Michael's house plunges his way across the gym floor during the "Kayaking" game.
Tate Webb of St. Michael's house plunges his way across the gym floor during the "Kayaking" game. Submitted by Debbie Gaines
Clara Vetter, Teagan King, and Amelia Kyle of St. Gabriel's house use suction through a straw to pick up letters that will form the words "Guardian Angel" and "Gabriel".
Clara Vetter, Teagan King, and Amelia Kyle of St. Gabriel's house use suction through a straw to pick up letters that will form the words "Guardian Angel" and “Gabriel".Submitted by Debbie Gaines
Sawyer Dirnberger, Caroline Eskew, and Caroline Kyle of St. Raphael's house try to speed through the pulling of tissues from a tissue box in an effort to be declared the winners of the game "Hanky Panky".
Sawyer Dirnberger, Caroline Eskew, and Caroline Kyle of St. Raphael's house try to speed through the pulling of tissues from a tissue box in an effort to be declared the winners of the game "Hanky Panky”.Submitted by Debbie Gaines
Kase King, kindergarten, was 1 of 2 students chosen by the teachers as the winner of the Fruit of the Spirit-Joy. Winners will be selected each month for different Fruits of the Spirit.
Kase King, kindergarten, was 1 of 2 students chosen by the teachers as the winner of the Fruit of the Spirit-Joy. Winners will be selected each month for different Fruits of the Spirit.Submitted by Debbie Gaines
Amelia Kyle, 3rd grade, was 1 of 2 students selected as the Fruit of the Spirit-Joy. The 2 students were recognized at an assembly on October 1 in front of all the students and teachers. They each received a t-shirt and a coupon book containing items such as a dress down day and a homework pass.
Amelia Kyle, 3rd grade, was 1 of 2 students selected as the Fruit of the Spirit-Joy. The 2 students were recognized at an assembly on October 1 in front of all the students and teachers. They each received a t-shirt and a coupon book containing items such as a dress down day and a homework pass.Submitted by Debbie Gaines

Guardian Angel students and staff celebrated their feast day, Feast of the Guardian Angels, on Wednesday, October 2 in Oran, MO. The day started with a special Mass at Guardian Angel Church with Father Joseph Kelly. As the parishioners left church after Mass, they were handed frosted angel sugar cookies by Mrs. Seyer, Kase King, and Amelia Kyle. The students were the winners of the Fruit of the Spirit-Joy. The cookies were made by the teachers on Tuesday after school. The students were able to frost their own cookies in the gym and enjoy them after Mass.

At the end of each month, 2 students will be selected by the teachers as the winner of that month's Fruit of the Spirit. These students will be the ones who most closely portray the aspects of that Fruit of the Spirit for the past month. There will be an assembly on the first day of the month to recognize these students and tell why they were selected by the teachers. At the assembly, each winner is awarded a t-shirt and a coupon book containing items like dress down day coupons and homework pass coupons.

After Mass, Notre Dame's Tim & Meg Garner & 3 ND students brought donuts and coffee for the staff and lollipops for the students, to help everyone celebrate.

Our lunch for the day included Angel hair chicken alfredo and Angel food cake. The lunch recess was extended as an added reward for the students. In the afternoon, the second house game day of the year was celebrated.

The first game was "Kayaking", where house members used a plunger (new of course) to push themselves across the gym while kneeling on a square skateboard. The first house to have 7 members finish the task, won the race.

The next challenge was "Spell It Out". Three members of each house had to use a straw to pick up the letters making up certain words, letter by letter. The words to form were "Guardian Angel" for all 3 houses, and then the house's name, Michael, Raphael or Gabriel.

The next game was "Hanky Panky". Three members per team had a square box of tissues, that the tissues had to be removed, one at a time, using only one hand.

The final game was "Get it Organized". A list of scrambled words, pertaining to the Guardian Angel feast day and church, were put before 3 members of each house, who had to unscramble as many words as possible in 5 minutes.

This game day awarded 75 points to St. Michael's house, 55 points to St. Gabriel's house, and 45 points to St. Raphael's house.

Wednesday was a jam packed day, but a very enjoyable day for students and staff. Always call upon your Guardian Angel to help you get through each day. Your angel will never let you down!

Story Tags
Submitted Photo
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

