Guardian Angel Feast Day Celebration

Guardian Angel students and staff celebrated their feast day, Feast of the Guardian Angels, on Wednesday, October 2 in Oran, MO. The day started with a special Mass at Guardian Angel Church with Father Joseph Kelly. As the parishioners left church after Mass, they were handed frosted angel sugar cookies by Mrs. Seyer, Kase King, and Amelia Kyle. The students were the winners of the Fruit of the Spirit-Joy. The cookies were made by the teachers on Tuesday after school. The students were able to frost their own cookies in the gym and enjoy them after Mass.

At the end of each month, 2 students will be selected by the teachers as the winner of that month's Fruit of the Spirit. These students will be the ones who most closely portray the aspects of that Fruit of the Spirit for the past month. There will be an assembly on the first day of the month to recognize these students and tell why they were selected by the teachers. At the assembly, each winner is awarded a t-shirt and a coupon book containing items like dress down day coupons and homework pass coupons.

After Mass, Notre Dame's Tim & Meg Garner & 3 ND students brought donuts and coffee for the staff and lollipops for the students, to help everyone celebrate.

Our lunch for the day included Angel hair chicken alfredo and Angel food cake. The lunch recess was extended as an added reward for the students. In the afternoon, the second house game day of the year was celebrated.

The first game was "Kayaking", where house members used a plunger (new of course) to push themselves across the gym while kneeling on a square skateboard. The first house to have 7 members finish the task, won the race.