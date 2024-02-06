For 164 years the annual SEMO District Fair has attracted thousands to Arena Park in Cape Girardeau with the promise of deep fried and delicious food, beer, carnival rides and live music. This year's theme is "Feathers, Flowers and Ferris Wheels," signifying the end of summertime.

I've compiled a guide — with the help of the Fair Board's Pete Poe (also known as "Mr. SEMO District Fair") — highlighting several experiences worth discovering this year. This list is not comprehensive, but you can find the complete eight-day SEMO District Fair schedule at www.semoevents.com.

Gate admission

11:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday | 1:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Monday to Friday | 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sept. 14

Gate prices

$5 for adults and children age 12 and older; $30 for a weekly pass

Food and beer

With 28 food vendors expected this year, crab legs will be a new addition to "all the fair staples," Poe said, including barbecue, pizza, turkey legs, funnel cakes and lemonades. Those vendors will be dispersed throughout the fairgrounds. Several beer stands with varying schedules will be operated by American Legion Baseball, American Legion Post No. 63, Optimist Club and Eagles Club.

Paulette's Food Service has had a presence at the fair for nearly 35 years, and the most popular items include funnel cakes and corn dogs.

Scottie Jeter and her husband have operated Malone's Taffy at the SEMO District Fair for 38 years, she said. Jeter said they come back to the fair each year because they enjoy the camaraderie of the other vendors.

The same perimeters will be in existence as last year, taking up nearly all of Arena Park.