For 164 years the annual SEMO District Fair has attracted thousands to Arena Park in Cape Girardeau with the promise of deep fried and delicious food, beer, carnival rides and live music. This year's theme is "Feathers, Flowers and Ferris Wheels," signifying the end of summertime.
I've compiled a guide — with the help of the Fair Board's Pete Poe (also known as "Mr. SEMO District Fair") — highlighting several experiences worth discovering this year. This list is not comprehensive, but you can find the complete eight-day SEMO District Fair schedule at www.semoevents.com.
11:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday | 1:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Monday to Friday | 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sept. 14
$5 for adults and children age 12 and older; $30 for a weekly pass
With 28 food vendors expected this year, crab legs will be a new addition to "all the fair staples," Poe said, including barbecue, pizza, turkey legs, funnel cakes and lemonades. Those vendors will be dispersed throughout the fairgrounds. Several beer stands with varying schedules will be operated by American Legion Baseball, American Legion Post No. 63, Optimist Club and Eagles Club.
Paulette's Food Service has had a presence at the fair for nearly 35 years, and the most popular items include funnel cakes and corn dogs.
Scottie Jeter and her husband have operated Malone's Taffy at the SEMO District Fair for 38 years, she said. Jeter said they come back to the fair each year because they enjoy the camaraderie of the other vendors.
The same perimeters will be in existence as last year, taking up nearly all of Arena Park.
4-H & FFA livestock exhibits and shows continue today through Sept. 14 at the Arena Building and 4-H Exhibit Hall. Be sure to visit the antique tractor display, Conservation Building and one of this year's newest exhibits, Experience Army Aviation, on the north fairgrounds. Also new this year is Cow Town Heritage Museum and Petting Corral on the south fairgrounds.
If you're looking for free events for the family, stop by the Activities Tent on the north fairgrounds each day. A few highlights I recommend are Bittersweet Band at 5:30 p.m. Saturday; the SEMO Fair Pageant is set for 3 p.m. Sunday; an open invitation for karaoke at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday; and a performance by Silver Fox at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
This marks the second year for Miller Spectacular Shows to provide nearly 30 unique carnival rides such as the Ferris wheel and Tilt-a-Whirl. By phone Wednesday, owner Freddy Miller said last year's Miller's Sky Wheel — a double Ferris wheel — is returning.
"There's only four of those left in the world; this one just got through with a major restoration ... It will knock your socks off with the way it looks," Miller said. "We've got a real good mixture this year; something for all ages."
The ride borders on "extreme" and is fairly new to Cape Girardeau. The attraction was previously owned by Georgia-based Gold Medal Shows, according to the SEMO District Fair website.
Carnival rides will be located at the south fairgrounds. Ticket prices vary by ride.
This year's grandstand lineup is quite the mixture.
Aside from the dual demo derby at 6 p.m. on Saturday and barrel racing at 1 p.m. on Sunday, the 19th Annual Heartland Idol will be at 7 p.m. on Monday. Contemporary Christian favorite Francesca Battistelli and southern gospel artist Jason Crabb are performing at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Classic country group Sawyer Brown will take the stage at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Little River Band performs Thursday at 8 p.m. and the Hot Rod Truck and Tractor Pull is set for 7 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. on Sept. 14.
Parking is free and special entry pricing is available on Tuesday and Thursday. For tickets, visit www.semofair.com. All advanced ticket purchases offer free entry gate admission, including motor sports.