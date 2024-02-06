Your cable company wants to be your phone company, too

NEW YORK -- Your TV provider soon may become your phone company. Which seems only fair, because your phone company also wants to be your TV provider.

In the next few months, cable giant Comcast will start selling wireless service, just as AT&T and Verizon already do. Charter, the No. 2 cable company, also has a mobile plan. Meanwhile, the largest wireless carriers -- AT&T and Verizon -- have launched digital TV services.

The wireless companies also are developing a faster, more reliable version of the mobile internet that could compete with cable's broadband.

In Europe, it's increasingly common for consumers to get home internet, mobile service and TV from the same provider, and the U.S. may be heading the same way, helped along by big mergers. Wall Street analysts already are analyzing potential deals, assuming the Trump administration will be more open to big acquisitions even in industries with just a few dominant companies.

This process would spool out over several years, if it happens at all. Cable companies probably won't have much effect on the wireless business until after 2020, MoffettNathanson analyst Craig Moffett wrote in a note back in September. The new wireless standard, called "5G," also may emerge widely around then.

If new services work well, it could mean more competition and lower bills for consumers. But mergers could drive prices higher.

Broadband providers also could try to steer consumers to their own apps and services, disadvantaging rivals and ultimately limiting consumer choice.

The phone company already does video

AT&T's moves are pressuring Big Cable to act, JPMorgan analyst Philip Cusick said. AT&T offers DirecTV and cellphone broadband nationwide and wants to buy Time Warner, the owner of CNN, HBO, TBS and Warner Bros.

Its new mobile-focused online-cable equivalent, DirecTV Now, could steal cable customers if the bugs get worked out. And AT&T promotes DirecTV Now by exempting it from its wireless data caps. That makes it cheaper for a consumer than a rival service.

Other phone companies also see video as a way to make more money. T-Mobile hopes to attract more customers with unlimited data plans, which allow endless amounts of (degraded to DVD-level quality) video watching. That also could work as a cable substitute for customers who don't mind TV on a small screen. And Verizon promotes its own relatively unknown video app, go90, by exempting it from its mobile-data caps.