Wooden toys can make great gifts

Kitchen toys

Lots of wooden play kitchens and toy appliances are out there, but they've got a lot of plastic competition. Best to check with a parent first before taking on the big ticket. If you're not confident about gifting a full-size kitchen, go for a miniature set. Tender Leaf Toys, which makes a beautiful array of wooden toys, has a kitchen set intended for a dollhouse but perfectly suitable as a stand-alone gift. $44.99. Tender Leaf makes lots of other cool kitchen toys, too, including a colorful espresso machine complete with coffee pods that drop and a milk jug. $39.99.

Table games

From tic-tac-toe to backgammon, lots of table games come in wood. Aerin makes a fancy Jenga, the classic balancing game, with blocks made of beech, stored in a cream or brown shagreen box with brass detailing. $1,100. It also sells a French Solitaire Set that includes a circular board crafted in Italy from ashwood, with 33 brass balls. $2,750. A little too steep price-wise? Head to Amazon for a nice looking tic-tac-toe table set in wood for $9.99, or a plywood 4 in a row game for $22.

Miscellaneous

Circle stackers for infants and toddlers are also plentiful, but one Etsy seller, SouthBendWorks, makes a lovely version in multicolored hardwood. $39.99. Pottery Barn Kids carries a wooden pet set complete with a rabbit and its hutch, a dog and its doghouse, and a cat and its cat bed. There are also food bowls and food, including a carrot for the bunny. $29. How about a throwback? A company called Novanatural.com sells a set of wooden stilts for ages 6 and up in oak hardwood. $64.