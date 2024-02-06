Who’s hot: 5 Kiwanis Chili Cook-off entries ranked by taste

4. Alliance Bank: Similar to the mixture offered at the Humane Society tent, this chili didn’t set my mouth ablaze, nor was it a bummer. Its consistency was pleasant and didn’t require any additives.

3. NAPA Auto Tire and Parts: I thought about ranking this one as my first choice as soon as the spoon hit my tongue, but I wanted to give the rest of the teams a fair chance. I’ve never had turkey in my chili before, but this one had it and it made a lasting impression. I could tell it was thoughtfully prepared (not saying the others weren’t, but this one had something unique). Along with the bits of turkey, it contained white beans, plenty of cheese, sour cream and bacon. I do love bacon, but I didn’t want the addition of that to be the deciding factor.

2. Gas House Gang: This team took home first place last year, and it was obvious as to why. I was offered two styles: One contained brisket and a hint of smoke; the other was a mixture of sweet and spicy. I enjoyed both, but I didn’t want the team’s previous win to alter my decision.

1. Ruopp Troop: This was the last sample I tried. At first, I was leery of the white, somewhat thin, soup-like consistency of the “chicken fajita” title — but it was phenomenal. I would have never thought to totally stray away from what any typical person would imagine chili to look and taste like — which is why I rank it as my favorite. The shredded chicken was cooked and simmered perfectly amid an array of black beans, corn, tomatoes and plenty of cheese. It’s like what you’d find at a Mexican restaurant, but with a spicy twist.

First place went to The Chili Bandits; second place was River Eagle Chili Team; third place, American Heritage Girls. Proceeds from the day will benefit the “real winner,” Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, Marquart said. Total amount raised was not yet available.

Get your weekend plans delivered to your inbox. Sign up for the Expedition Weekend email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.