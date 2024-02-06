"Night Court" and "Schitt's Creek" star Dan Levy's directorial debut, "Good Grief", are some of the new television and movies headed to a device near you.

Also among the streaming offerings worth your time as selected by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists are some new game shows on Fox and "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" stomping onto Amazon Prime.

New movies to stream

Director J.A. Bayona knows his way around an agonizing survival story. In 2012, he gave audiences a harrowing look at a family's experience during the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, and now he's back with "Society of the Snow", about the Uruguayan Air Force Flight that crashed in the Andes mountains in 1972. The disaster has been recounted and studied in many books and movies over the years, including Frank Marshall's 1993 film "Alive". But Bayona was inspired to take another look after reading Pablo Vierci's "Society of the Snow". Bayona has said that he wanted to tell the stories not only of the survivors but of those who didn't, in a "documentary style". The Spanish-language film was selected to represent Spain in the Oscars and has been shortlisted for best international film. "Society of the Snow" begins streaming on Netflix on Jan. 4.

Netflix also has Dan Levy's directorial debut, "Good Grief", coming Jan. 5. Levy, who also wrote, co-stars alongside Luke Evans, Ruth Negga and Himesh Patel as a widower who has recently lost his husband and takes his friends to Paris for some soul-searching.