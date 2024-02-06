Weekend Outlook: Your plans: Kick back, learn and reminisce

Brace yourself for the next few days, as there will be several opportunities to grow and learn more about you, while discovering new things within and about Southeast Missouri.

Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday observing the life work of King — and it isn’t just a day off from work or school. Several events honoring the day take place Monday, so your weekend itinerary has been extended accordingly.

Make your rounds by starting today at the Heritage Hall in downtown Cape Girardeau for a traveling exhibit, “Missouri’s History Through Its Courthouses.”

Saturday, brush up on your lifesaving skills with a hands-on CPR course led by trained professionals at HealthPoint Fitness in Jackson. Next, head on over to the Drury Plaza Conference Center, as the event benefits cancer patients at the Southeast Cancer Center — with special guest and retired American figure skater and Olympic gold medalist Scott Hamilton.

Also Saturday and continuing through Sunday is the SEMO Chemo Smash Pickleball Tournament at the SportsPlex to benefit glioblastoma awareness and research.

End your weekend gazing at the stars — and the lunar eclipse — Sunday night at Abbey Road Christian Church.

Ready, set, weekend!

Brief history

An opening reception will be held at Heritage Hall for “Missouri’s History Through Its Courthouses,” a traveling exhibit by Missouri Preservation. Architectural historian Ruth Keenoy will give a brief presentation on architects of various Missouri courthouses.

When: 7 to 9 p.m. today

Where: Heritage Hall at 102 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau

More info: Facebook event page

Save a heart, save a life

Take advantage of an instructor-led course teaching adult and child CPR and AED use, infant CPR and how to relieve choking in adults, children and infants.

This course teaches skills with the American Heart Association’s research-proven practice-while-watching technique, which allows instructors to observe the students, providing feedback and guide the students’ learning skills, according to information provided.

When: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: 410 W Main St, Jackson at HealthPoint Fitness in Jackson

How much: $40; includes informational booklet

More info: Reserve a spot by calling (573) 755-2301 or (573) 986-4400

Road trip

You’re in for an elegant evening “Rio de Janeiro-style” Saturday at the Drury Plaza Conference Center to benefit cancer patients at the Southeast Cancer Center.

Guest speaker is Scott Hamilton, former Olympic gold medalist, TV commentator and cancer survivor.

The evening includes: dinner, music by “Vote 4 Pedro,” dancing and silent and live auctions.