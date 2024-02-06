All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
January 18, 2019

Weekend Outlook: Your plans: Kick back, learn and reminisce

Brace yourself for the next few days, as there will be several opportunities to grow and learn more about you, while discovering new things within and about Southeast Missouri. Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday observing the life work of King — and it isn’t just a day off from work or school. Several events honoring the day take place Monday, so your weekend itinerary has been extended accordingly...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig

Brace yourself for the next few days, as there will be several opportunities to grow and learn more about you, while discovering new things within and about Southeast Missouri.

Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday observing the life work of King — and it isn’t just a day off from work or school. Several events honoring the day take place Monday, so your weekend itinerary has been extended accordingly.

Make your rounds by starting today at the Heritage Hall in downtown Cape Girardeau for a traveling exhibit, “Missouri’s History Through Its Courthouses.”

Saturday, brush up on your lifesaving skills with a hands-on CPR course led by trained professionals at HealthPoint Fitness in Jackson. Next, head on over to the Drury Plaza Conference Center, as the event benefits cancer patients at the Southeast Cancer Center — with special guest and retired American figure skater and Olympic gold medalist Scott Hamilton.

Also Saturday and continuing through Sunday is the SEMO Chemo Smash Pickleball Tournament at the SportsPlex to benefit glioblastoma awareness and research.

End your weekend gazing at the stars — and the lunar eclipse — Sunday night at Abbey Road Christian Church.

Ready, set, weekend!

Brief history

An opening reception will be held at Heritage Hall for “Missouri’s History Through Its Courthouses,” a traveling exhibit by Missouri Preservation. Architectural historian Ruth Keenoy will give a brief presentation on architects of various Missouri courthouses.

When: 7 to 9 p.m. today

Where: Heritage Hall at 102 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau

More info: Facebook event page

Save a heart, save a life

Take advantage of an instructor-led course teaching adult and child CPR and AED use, infant CPR and how to relieve choking in adults, children and infants.

This course teaches skills with the American Heart Association’s research-proven practice-while-watching technique, which allows instructors to observe the students, providing feedback and guide the students’ learning skills, according to information provided.

When: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: 410 W Main St, Jackson at HealthPoint Fitness in Jackson

How much: $40; includes informational booklet

More info: Reserve a spot by calling (573) 755-2301 or (573) 986-4400

Road trip

You’re in for an elegant evening “Rio de Janeiro-style” Saturday at the Drury Plaza Conference Center to benefit cancer patients at the Southeast Cancer Center.

Guest speaker is Scott Hamilton, former Olympic gold medalist, TV commentator and cancer survivor.

The evening includes: dinner, music by “Vote 4 Pedro,” dancing and silent and live auctions.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Drury Plaza Conference Center at 3351 Percy Drive in Cape Girardeau

More info: Call the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation at (573) 519-4920 or visit sehealth.org/gala.

Let the games begin

SEMO Chemo Smash Pickleball Tournament — fundraiser for glioblastoma awareness and research — is scheduled this weekend in honor of U.S. Army veteran Curtis Brown of Jackson.

Stop by the fundraiser to benefit the Curtis Brown Glioblastoma Research Fund at Washington University Medical School in St. Louis.

On April 16, Brown was playing pickleball at the Jackson Civic Center when he experienced memory loss and a seizure, according to information submitted by Lynn Schreiner, friend and previous classmate of Brown’s.

A mass in Brown’s left temporal lobe near the communication center of the brain was discovered and a biopsy revealed Brown had grade 4 glioblastoma, a type of malignant tumor affecting the brain.

Schreiner said, “The awesome thing about this fundraiser is that Curt has requested 100 percent of the proceeds go towards glioblastoma research at the Washington University School of Medicine (in St. Louis). Research for this is severely lacking in progress.”

  • Drawing of raffles will be at noon Sunday.

When: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and Saturday

Where: Cape Girardeau SportsPlex at 2526 Jim Drury Way

How much: free for spectators

More info: Facebook event page or call (618) 697-1955

Total eclipse

The Labyrinth at Abbey Road is inviting you to watch the total lunar eclipse with your friends.

You’ll find a clear, dark hilltop for viewing along with several amenities: restrooms, space inside to warm up and the labyrinth to walk by moonlight, along with warm drinks and Italian moon pie (pizza).

  • Bring sleeping bags or blankets if you’d like to lie on the lawn.
  • The total lunar eclipse will begin at 10:41 p.m. The peak will be reached at 11:12 p.m. and the eclipse will end at 11:43 p.m.

When: 10 p.m. to midnight Sunday

Where: Abbey Road Christian Church 2411 Abbey Road in Cape Girardeau

How much: Free, but please RSVP

More info: Facebook event page, or call (706) 248-0194

Events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

  • 29th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration | 6 p.m. Jan. 20 at Christ Church of the Heartland in Cape Girardeau
  • 34th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast | 8 a.m. Jan. 21 at Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau
  • Prayer Service for Our Nation | 11:30 a.m. Jan. 21 at Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau
  • 18th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Luncheon Benefit | Noon Jan. 21 at Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau
  • 23rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Gala | 4 p.m. Jan. 21 at West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau
Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentNov. 16
Jake Paul believes he can fight for a title, and Mike Tyson ...
EntertainmentNov. 1
Local filmmakers debut 'Sugarhouse' at St. Louis Internation...
EntertainmentOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
EntertainmentOct. 16
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall p...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast Missouri
EntertainmentJune 28
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast Missouri
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
EntertainmentFeb. 12
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
EntertainmentFeb. 12
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 5
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
EntertainmentJan. 29
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
Quiet weekend at box office, with 'The Beekeeper' on top, some Oscar boosts
EntertainmentJan. 29
Quiet weekend at box office, with 'The Beekeeper' on top, some Oscar boosts
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy