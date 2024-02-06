Weekend Outlook: Your plans: Kick back, learn and reminisce

Brace yourself for the next few days, as there will be several opportunities to grow and learn more about you, while discovering new things within and about Southeast Missouri.
Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday observing the life work of King — and it isn’t just a day off from work or school. Several events honoring the day take place Monday, so your weekend itinerary has been extended accordingly.
Make your rounds by starting today at the Heritage Hall in downtown Cape Girardeau for a traveling exhibit, “Missouri’s History Through Its Courthouses.”
Saturday, brush up on your lifesaving skills with a hands-on CPR course led by trained professionals at HealthPoint Fitness in Jackson. Next, head on over to the Drury Plaza Conference Center, as the event benefits cancer patients at the Southeast Cancer Center — with special guest and retired American figure skater and Olympic gold medalist Scott Hamilton.
Also Saturday and continuing through Sunday is the SEMO Chemo Smash Pickleball Tournament at the SportsPlex to benefit glioblastoma awareness and research.
End your weekend gazing at the stars — and the lunar eclipse — Sunday night at Abbey Road Christian Church.
Ready, set, weekend!
An opening reception will be held at Heritage Hall for “Missouri’s History Through Its Courthouses,” a traveling exhibit by Missouri Preservation. Architectural historian Ruth Keenoy will give a brief presentation on architects of various Missouri courthouses.
When: 7 to 9 p.m. today
Where: Heritage Hall at 102 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau
More info: Facebook event page
Take advantage of an instructor-led course teaching adult and child CPR and AED use, infant CPR and how to relieve choking in adults, children and infants.
This course teaches skills with the American Heart Association’s research-proven practice-while-watching technique, which allows instructors to observe the students, providing feedback and guide the students’ learning skills, according to information provided.
When: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: 410 W Main St, Jackson at HealthPoint Fitness in Jackson
How much: $40; includes informational booklet
More info: Reserve a spot by calling (573) 755-2301 or (573) 986-4400
You’re in for an elegant evening “Rio de Janeiro-style” Saturday at the Drury Plaza Conference Center to benefit cancer patients at the Southeast Cancer Center.
Guest speaker is Scott Hamilton, former Olympic gold medalist, TV commentator and cancer survivor.
The evening includes: dinner, music by “Vote 4 Pedro,” dancing and silent and live auctions.
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Drury Plaza Conference Center at 3351 Percy Drive in Cape Girardeau
More info: Call the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation at (573) 519-4920 or visit sehealth.org/gala.
SEMO Chemo Smash Pickleball Tournament — fundraiser for glioblastoma awareness and research — is scheduled this weekend in honor of U.S. Army veteran Curtis Brown of Jackson.
Stop by the fundraiser to benefit the Curtis Brown Glioblastoma Research Fund at Washington University Medical School in St. Louis.
On April 16, Brown was playing pickleball at the Jackson Civic Center when he experienced memory loss and a seizure, according to information submitted by Lynn Schreiner, friend and previous classmate of Brown’s.
A mass in Brown’s left temporal lobe near the communication center of the brain was discovered and a biopsy revealed Brown had grade 4 glioblastoma, a type of malignant tumor affecting the brain.
Schreiner said, “The awesome thing about this fundraiser is that Curt has requested 100 percent of the proceeds go towards glioblastoma research at the Washington University School of Medicine (in St. Louis). Research for this is severely lacking in progress.”
When: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and Saturday
Where: Cape Girardeau SportsPlex at 2526 Jim Drury Way
How much: free for spectators
More info: Facebook event page or call (618) 697-1955
The Labyrinth at Abbey Road is inviting you to watch the total lunar eclipse with your friends.
You’ll find a clear, dark hilltop for viewing along with several amenities: restrooms, space inside to warm up and the labyrinth to walk by moonlight, along with warm drinks and Italian moon pie (pizza).
When: 10 p.m. to midnight Sunday
Where: Abbey Road Christian Church 2411 Abbey Road in Cape Girardeau
How much: Free, but please RSVP
More info: Facebook event page, or call (706) 248-0194
