Weekend Outlook: Winter blues? Cure it with food and music

It looks to be very cold (and possibly snowy) this weekend, which means there's no better time to stay indoors, be warm while enjoying a handful of the various events happening throughout Southeast Missouri.

Today and Saturday is the annual Bootheel Bluegrass Festival, with nine bands from all over the United States.

The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center wants to celebrate the kickoff to its Year of the Fish tomorrow alongside you and the family -- with games, programs, crafts, snacks and lots more.

After that, be sure to swing by the Notre Dame High School Winter Extravaganza to help raise funds for the school's technology needs. Local band Shades of Soul will be there, along with food (that's two main reasons to attend right there!).

Bundle up quick, because if you wait, this weekend will start without you!

A boot stompin' good time

American roots music will be making its presence known through fiddles, guitars and banjos during the 12th annual Bootheel Bluegrass Festival.

Nine bands are set to cross the stage through Saturday, including RFD TV Stars, Alan Sibley & The Magnolia Ramblers, The Baker Family, The Family Sowell, The Harmans, Fiddle Frolic, Riverbend, That Dalton Gang, Bull Harman and The Gipsons.

Event co-promoter Tammy Harman expects roughly 400 people to attend.

"There are people who come and stay for the weekend from the St. Louis area," she said. "We even have some couples from Iowa, Oklahoma and Arkansas."

On Friday, The Harmans from Illinois will perform along with the The Bakers. People "just insist that they are there," she said. "It's a mom and her three kids that are really entertaining with dancing and trick fiddling," Harman said.

The Bakers -- from Birch Tree, Missouri -- will perform both days. The group is full-time on the road, she said, and are currently performing in Texas.

Friday night the same bands will perform with a dinner break in between, Harman said. Catering will be provided by Country Mart, with the show starting back up at 7 p.m.

At 4 p.m. Saturday, Fiddler's Frolic takes place and caters to younger children and families, she said. Harvey Johnson, fiddle player from Arkansas, welcomes crowd participation for others to perform alongside him.

2019 Bootheel Bluegrass Festival band lineup

Today

The Gipsons

The Magnolia Ramblers

The Family Sowell

The Harmans

The Bakers

Saturday

The Bakers

That Dalton Gang

Riverbend

Bull Harman & Bull's Eye

Herbie Johnston & Fiddlers Frolic

When: Today and Saturday