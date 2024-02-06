All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
January 25, 2019

Weekend Outlook: Winter blues? Cure it with food and music

It looks to be very cold (and possibly snowy) this weekend, which means there's no better time to stay indoors, be warm while enjoying a handful of the various events happening throughout Southeast Missouri. Today and Saturday is the annual Bootheel Bluegrass Festival, with nine bands from all over the United States...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig

It looks to be very cold (and possibly snowy) this weekend, which means there's no better time to stay indoors, be warm while enjoying a handful of the various events happening throughout Southeast Missouri.

Today and Saturday is the annual Bootheel Bluegrass Festival, with nine bands from all over the United States.

The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center wants to celebrate the kickoff to its Year of the Fish tomorrow alongside you and the family -- with games, programs, crafts, snacks and lots more.

After that, be sure to swing by the Notre Dame High School Winter Extravaganza to help raise funds for the school's technology needs. Local band Shades of Soul will be there, along with food (that's two main reasons to attend right there!).

Bundle up quick, because if you wait, this weekend will start without you!

A boot stompin' good time

American roots music will be making its presence known through fiddles, guitars and banjos during the 12th annual Bootheel Bluegrass Festival.

Nine bands are set to cross the stage through Saturday, including RFD TV Stars, Alan Sibley & The Magnolia Ramblers, The Baker Family, The Family Sowell, The Harmans, Fiddle Frolic, Riverbend, That Dalton Gang, Bull Harman and The Gipsons.

Event co-promoter Tammy Harman expects roughly 400 people to attend.

"There are people who come and stay for the weekend from the St. Louis area," she said. "We even have some couples from Iowa, Oklahoma and Arkansas."

On Friday, The Harmans from Illinois will perform along with the The Bakers. People "just insist that they are there," she said. "It's a mom and her three kids that are really entertaining with dancing and trick fiddling," Harman said.

The Bakers -- from Birch Tree, Missouri -- will perform both days. The group is full-time on the road, she said, and are currently performing in Texas.

Friday night the same bands will perform with a dinner break in between, Harman said. Catering will be provided by Country Mart, with the show starting back up at 7 p.m.

At 4 p.m. Saturday, Fiddler's Frolic takes place and caters to younger children and families, she said. Harvey Johnson, fiddle player from Arkansas, welcomes crowd participation for others to perform alongside him.

2019 Bootheel Bluegrass Festival band lineup

Today

  • The Gipsons
  • The Magnolia Ramblers
  • The Family Sowell
  • The Harmans
  • The Bakers

Saturday

  • The Bakers
  • That Dalton Gang
  • Riverbend
  • Bull Harman & Bull's Eye
  • Herbie Johnston & Fiddlers Frolic

When: Today and Saturday

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Where: Bavarian Halle at 225 Weiss Roadside Park in Jackson

How much: Daily ticket prices range from $10 to $15; a weekend pass is $30; ages 16 and younger get in free. Tickets are only available at the door.

More info: bootheelbluegrass.com

Happy Fish Year!

Grab the family and stop by to have a fun time with fish. Celebrate the start of the Year of the Fish with games, programs, crafts, snacks and drawings.

  • Programs will start at 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
  • Youth and adult groups welcome

When: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center at 2289 County Park Drive in Cape Girardeau

How much: Free

More info: mdc.mo.gov/capenaturecenter

Winter Extravaganza

The Notre Dame High School Winter Extravaganza is raising funds for much-needed technology.

Join the community for an evening of live entertainment including:

  • Shades of Soul
  • Heavy hors d'oeuvres
  • Open Bar
  • Auction
  • Tuition raffle

When: 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday

Where: Drury Plaza Conference Center at 3351 Percy Drive in Cape Girardeau

More info: notredamehighschool.org

  • Cocktail attire preferred

jhartwig@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3632

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentNov. 16
Jake Paul believes he can fight for a title, and Mike Tyson ...
EntertainmentNov. 1
Local filmmakers debut 'Sugarhouse' at St. Louis Internation...
EntertainmentOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
EntertainmentOct. 16
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall p...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast Missouri
EntertainmentJune 28
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast Missouri
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
EntertainmentFeb. 12
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
EntertainmentFeb. 12
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 5
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
EntertainmentJan. 29
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
Quiet weekend at box office, with 'The Beekeeper' on top, some Oscar boosts
EntertainmentJan. 29
Quiet weekend at box office, with 'The Beekeeper' on top, some Oscar boosts
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy