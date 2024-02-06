Weekend Outlook: Why travel? There's plenty to do right here

This is a long weekend everybody looks forward to. Most of us are off work; school is out, and even though meteorological summer doesn't officially begin until June 21, it's warm enough outside for live music downtown, swimming, patriotic events and "staycationing."

If you usually travel out of Southeast Missouri this time of year, consider sticking around and enjoying some of these events happening in your own backyard:

Marching in memory

Get outside this weekend and take part in Carry the Load's fourth annual Memorial Walk. It starts 9 a.m. Saturday in downtown Cape Girardeau.

The walk consists of a 5-mile hike from the Mississippi River floodgates to Cape County Park North at The Veteran's Memorial, event coordinator Rocky Everett said.

He encourages anyone who likes to support what Memorial Day means to them to take part in the event.

"It's for first-responders, police department, firefighters, all public service personnel that put their life in danger," he said.

He said the overall meaning of the event is very important.

"We do it because we want to feel the sacrifice," he said. "We can walk miles uphill just to remember a fallen hero; that's just a little sacrifice."

A memorial service will follow and take place between 11:30 a.m. and noon at Cape County Park North with food provided.

Memorial Day at Fort D

During the Civil War, Fort D protected the city of Cape Girardeau from attack.

This weekend is your chance to see the old fort come to life once more.

Spend your Memorial Day with local re-enactors -- Civil War, American Indian and French and Indian -- as they portray a timeline event at Fort D.

It's free to attend, and for more information call the Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau at (573) 334-6702 or (800) 777-0068.

Celebrate at the Osage Centre

The Cape Girardeau Municipal Band kicks off its season with an 11 a.m. performance Monday at the Osage Centre as part of a Memorial Day ceremony.

Jerry Ford plays the trumpet in the Jerry Ford Orchestra and Cape Municipal Band and said Monday's concert would include patriotic compositions, including performances of several marches by John Philip Sousa and various other military arrangements.

"We've got a beautiful arrangement of 'America the Beautiful' and things like that," Ford said. "And we also have a tribute to the military, because that's kind of what it's about that day, of course."

The Cape Municipal Band has been part of the annual event for nearly 30 years, which is almost as long as the city has hosted a Memorial Day concert to honor the veterans, he said.

Guests for the day include retired military and local veterans from the Cape Girardeau Veterans Home who are physically able to attend.

The Cape Municipal Band begins playing at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau and the program starts at 11 a.m.