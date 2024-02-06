Weekend Outlook: Stand-up comedy, food and rock music on deck

This weekend's lineup includes plenty of tasty seafood (if fried fish qualifies as sea food) rockin' downtown live performances and comedy. You'll want to start by reeling in one of the many local Lenten Friday evening dinners, and then make your way to the CGMO Rock show at the Hangout, "3 of a Perfect Pair" at the Library and "The Paducah Invasion" at Cup n' Cork. So go ahead, get that group text ready to send!

We'll start this week's outlook with a roundup of Lent fish fry celebrations:

Food and fellowship

You'll find fried fish, potatoes, baked beans, coleslaw, hush puppies, coffee and tea at Scott City First Assembly of God Church Friday evening. Feel free to bring your fiends and even the entire family; it's free for children five years old and younger.

Where: Scott City Assembly of God Church, Scott City, Missouri

When: Feb. 16, 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Price: $9 for ages 12 and up; $5 for children six to 11 years old

Fish and all the fixin's

Get ready for the Jackson Knights of Columbus fish fry, every Friday until March 23. Menu includes fish, chicken, french fries, macaroni and cheese, baked beans, coleslaw, hushpuppies, along with lemonade and tea.

Where: Jackson K C Hall , Jackson, Missouri

When: Feb. 16 through March 23, 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Price: $10 for adults; $5 for children

Pond-raised feast

Oran Jaycee's have prepared pond-raised catfish fillets and crispy fried chicken along with all the sides including hush puppies, slaw, homemade onion rings, french fries, fried biscuits, potato salad, baked beans and homemade macaroni and cheese.

Where: Oran Jaycee, Oran, Missouri

When: Fridays beginning Feb. 16 through March 30, 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Price: $12 for adults; $6 for children six to 12 years old, Free for children under six years old

It's time for Lent -- and sides

Knights of Columbus in Scott City is hosting its annual Lenten Fish Fry featuring USA pond-raised catfish, fried chicken, baked beans, macaroni and cheese, fries and 'Kelso Famous Slaw.' You can either dine in, or have it prepared to-go if you're in a hurry.

Where: Knights of Columbus Hall, Scott City, Missouri

When: Fridays beginning Feb. 16 through March 23, 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.