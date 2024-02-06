All sections
February 16, 2018

Weekend Outlook: Stand-up comedy, food and rock music on deck

This weekend's lineup includes plenty of tasty seafood (if fried fish qualifies as sea food) rockin' downtown live performances and comedy. You'll want to start by reeling in one of the many local Lenten Friday evening dinners, and then make your way to the CGMO Rock show at the Hangout, "3 of a Perfect Pair" at the Library and "The Paducah Invasion" at Cup n' Cork. So go ahead, get that group text ready to send!...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
story image illustation
Southeast Missourian file photo

This weekend's lineup includes plenty of tasty seafood (if fried fish qualifies as sea food) rockin' downtown live performances and comedy. You'll want to start by reeling in one of the many local Lenten Friday evening dinners, and then make your way to the CGMO Rock show at the Hangout, "3 of a Perfect Pair" at the Library and "The Paducah Invasion" at Cup n' Cork. So go ahead, get that group text ready to send!

We'll start this week's outlook with a roundup of Lent fish fry celebrations:

Food and fellowship

You'll find fried fish, potatoes, baked beans, coleslaw, hush puppies, coffee and tea at Scott City First Assembly of God Church Friday evening. Feel free to bring your fiends and even the entire family; it's free for children five years old and younger.

Where: Scott City Assembly of God Church, Scott City, Missouri

When: Feb. 16, 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Price: $9 for ages 12 and up; $5 for children six to 11 years old

Fish and all the fixin's

Get ready for the Jackson Knights of Columbus fish fry, every Friday until March 23. Menu includes fish, chicken, french fries, macaroni and cheese, baked beans, coleslaw, hushpuppies, along with lemonade and tea.

Where: Jackson K C Hall , Jackson, Missouri

When: Feb. 16 through March 23, 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Price: $10 for adults; $5 for children

Pond-raised feast

Oran Jaycee's have prepared pond-raised catfish fillets and crispy fried chicken along with all the sides including hush puppies, slaw, homemade onion rings, french fries, fried biscuits, potato salad, baked beans and homemade macaroni and cheese.

Where: Oran Jaycee, Oran, Missouri

When: Fridays beginning Feb. 16 through March 30, 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Price: $12 for adults; $6 for children six to 12 years old, Free for children under six years old

It's time for Lent -- and sides

Knights of Columbus in Scott City is hosting its annual Lenten Fish Fry featuring USA pond-raised catfish, fried chicken, baked beans, macaroni and cheese, fries and 'Kelso Famous Slaw.' You can either dine in, or have it prepared to-go if you're in a hurry.

Where: Knights of Columbus Hall, Scott City, Missouri

When: Fridays beginning Feb. 16 through March 23, 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A seafood buffet

Pre-Lenten Fish Fry hosted by The Knights of Columbus Council #1111 kicks off Feb. 16, and the menu includes fried catfish along with many other homemade favorites including hush puppies, french fries, slaw, green beans, bread, and onions as well as desserts -- carry outs available -- along with a cash bar.

Where: Knights of Columbus Hall 1111, Cape Girardeau, Missouri

When: Fridays beginning Feb. 16 through March 23

Price: $10 for adults, $5 for children 5 to 12 years old

Rock out with CGMO

If you're into the live rock music scene from local performers, make plans to attend the CGMO Rock Show at the Hangout Saturday. It all starts Saturday, Feb. 17 at 9 p.m. with four local "all-original bands of varying rock genres," according to Josh Tomlin of Red Claw Promotions. Featured acts include an indie rock group Dyami Cluney and The Secondhand Spirit, southern rock 'n roll group The Scatterguns, post-punk group Gary Robert and Community, and punk rock group Guy Morgan and the FT Crew.

Tomlin said this "truly local" event is sponsored by local artists and businesses, and will also include a "demonstration" by the Cape Girardeau Roller Derby.

Where: The Hangout, 727 Broadway Street, Cape Girardeau, Missouri

When: Saturday, Feb. 17, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Price: $3 at the door, must be 21 to enter

"3 of A Pair" every third Friday

Find local group "A Perfect Pair" -- along with food and drinks -- at The Library in downtown Cape Girardeau on the third Friday of each month, starting Friday.

Where: The Library, 10 South Spanish Street, Cape Girardeau, Missouri

When: Fridays, beginning Feb. 16 through Dec. 21, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Price: Free

Comedy invasion on the horizon

Join Tom Cook and Tyler King as Cup n' Cork in downtown Cape Girardeau and Riverside Comedy present "Paducah Invasion," featuring comedians Cathy Newton, Justin Raye, Jesse Barfield, Clint Holt, Jamaal Gardner and Kevin Mason.

Where: Cup n' Cork, 11 South Spanish Street, Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Price: Free

jhartwig@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3632

Entertainment
