The next few days are looking rain-free, so take advantage of the sunshine and spend some time outside. We have races, tunes, pets and bands downtown. There's absolutely no excuse to stay home -- or inside -- this weekend.
Also, don't forget: Mother's Day is Sunday.
If you forgot to buy Mom a gift, take a look at some of the local events below and take her with you.
Picnic baskets, lawn chairs and blankets are a must for today at Ivers Square gazebo at 7 p.m. featuring artist Keith Sykes.
Old Town Cape events coordinator Emily Vines said there will be giveaways during the concert such as can cozies, Old Town Cape stickers and Downtown Cape T-shirts.
The entire season schedule can be found online at downtowncapegirardeau.com
All the fun starts at The Rude Dog Pub in downtown Cape Girardeau at 9 p.m. for The Dirty 30s and Scatterguns. They are considered "the rowdiest rockers this side of the Diversion Channel" according to the event's Facebook page.
The night will feature original musicians and will be a "good old-fashioned rock 'n roll show," said Josh Tomlin, one of Red Claw Productions' representatives.
Tomlin said The Dirty 30s were once a staple of the Cape music scene and only come to town about once a year.
The Sixth Annual Filter's Fund 5K is held in memory of Maj. Garrett Knowlan and kicks off tomorrow at West Lane Elementary School in Jackson at 9 a.m.
Knowlan was a Jackson High School and U.S. Air Force Academy graduate who served in the Air Force 10 years as a test pilot engineer. He lost his life in a water survival training accident Oct. 11, 2012 at the age of 32. He left behind a loving family and many friends and was a strong believer who loved the Lord, according to submitted event information.
You can register on the event's Facebook page or by emailing bonnieknowlan@gmail.com.
