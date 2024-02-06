The next few days are looking rain-free, so take advantage of the sunshine and spend some time outside. We have races, tunes, pets and bands downtown. There's absolutely no excuse to stay home -- or inside -- this weekend.

Also, don't forget: Mother's Day is Sunday.

If you forgot to buy Mom a gift, take a look at some of the local events below and take her with you.

Time for tunes

Picnic baskets, lawn chairs and blankets are a must for today at Ivers Square gazebo at 7 p.m. featuring artist Keith Sykes.

Old Town Cape events coordinator Emily Vines said there will be giveaways during the concert such as can cozies, Old Town Cape stickers and Downtown Cape T-shirts.

The entire season schedule can be found online at downtowncapegirardeau.com

Let's rock

All the fun starts at The Rude Dog Pub in downtown Cape Girardeau at 9 p.m. for The Dirty 30s and Scatterguns. They are considered "the rowdiest rockers this side of the Diversion Channel" according to the event's Facebook page.