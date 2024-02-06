Weekend Outlook: Now serving: Your post-Turkey Day plans

For most, the day after Thanksgiving means shop 'til you drop. For me, the day after Thanksgiving means eat all the leftovers.

But we can all agree this weekend there are lots to keep us busy.

The Southeast Missouri State University Redhawks have made it to the playoffs, and this Saturday, Southeast is hosting Stony Brook in a first-round game -- Southeast's first home playoff football game -- 1 p.m. at Houck Field. For game updates, check out semoball.com.

And on Sunday, the annual Parade of Lights kicks off at 5 p.m. in downtown Cape Girardeau.

However you're commemorating this weeklong holiday of thanks and its lead-in to the Christmas season, share these events with your visiting friends and family.

Maybe you'll discover something new about Cape Girardeau ...

Flip that switch

Visit Jackson City Park at 4:30 p.m. today for family activities as the city gears up to "flip the switch" and reveal this year's holiday light display.

The evening includes:

Horse-drawn wagon rides

games

crafts

letters to Santa

The lighting ceremony begins at 5 p.m. near the footbridge.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive around 5:45 today.

Most activities are free, but please bring cash for refreshments.

Food trucks:

Motley Chue

Hinkebein Hills Farm

Sugar Chic Creamery

This year, items will be collected at The Giving Tree for two charities: Jackson Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry and Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary.