November 23, 2018

November 23, 2018

Weekend Outlook: Now serving: Your post-Turkey Day plans

For most, the day after Thanksgiving means shop 'til you drop. For me, the day after Thanksgiving means eat all the leftovers. But we can all agree this weekend there are lots to keep us busy. The Southeast Missouri State University Redhawks have made it to the playoffs, and this Saturday, Southeast is hosting Stony Brook in a first-round game -- Southeast's first home playoff football game -- 1 p.m. at Houck Field. For game updates, check out semoball.com...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig

For most, the day after Thanksgiving means shop 'til you drop. For me, the day after Thanksgiving means eat all the leftovers.

But we can all agree this weekend there are lots to keep us busy.

The Southeast Missouri State University Redhawks have made it to the playoffs, and this Saturday, Southeast is hosting Stony Brook in a first-round game -- Southeast's first home playoff football game -- 1 p.m. at Houck Field. For game updates, check out semoball.com.

And on Sunday, the annual Parade of Lights kicks off at 5 p.m. in downtown Cape Girardeau.

However you're commemorating this weeklong holiday of thanks and its lead-in to the Christmas season, share these events with your visiting friends and family.

Maybe you'll discover something new about Cape Girardeau ...

Flip that switch

Visit Jackson City Park at 4:30 p.m. today for family activities as the city gears up to "flip the switch" and reveal this year's holiday light display.

The evening includes:

  • Horse-drawn wagon rides
  • games
  • crafts
  • letters to Santa

The lighting ceremony begins at 5 p.m. near the footbridge.

  • Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive around 5:45 today.

Most activities are free, but please bring cash for refreshments.

Food trucks:

  • Motley Chue
  • Hinkebein Hills Farm
  • Sugar Chic Creamery

This year, items will be collected at The Giving Tree for two charities: Jackson Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry and Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary.

Cheers to 40 years

You're invited to the SPANK and The Mule Lip Saloon's 40-Year Reunion Party at 6 p.m. today at Cape Girardeau Eagles No. 3775 at 321 N. Sprigg St.

"Back in the late 70s, all through the 80s and into the 90s we used to have this event called the SPANK party," event representative and Three of a Perfect Pair band member Greg Hopkins said.

SPANK stands for Southern People Are Naturally Kind. Those events were outdoors. They began to grow, and had to be hosted outside at a farm in Old Appleton, Missouri.

"It's also a reunion of people who may not have gone to any of the SPANK parties, but there was a bar in town called the Mule Lip Saloon," he said, "and it was a real popular place with live music three or four nights a week."

Live music lineup

  • Don Greenwood
  • Three of a Perfect Pair
  • Mule Lip All Stars
  • Alumni of the Fad
  • And a mystery guest

Cost: Tickets are $15 in advance at Shivelbines Music and Motorsports Unlimited in Cape Girardeau.

Experience it

Sunday Best meets The Queens of Gospel at The Gospel Experience at 6 p.m. Saturday at AC Brase Arena in Cape Girardeau.

Artists include: Dottie Peoples, Joshua Rogers and Vanessa Bell-Armstrong.

Tickets and more information can be found by calling (573) 620-8172.

Pretty lights

Old Town Cape Inc. is hosting its annual Parade of Lights at 5 p.m. Sunday.

The theme for this year is Ringing in the Holidays, according to a news release and was chosen by parade chairs Kent and Vicki Zickfield, owners of Zickfield's Jewelry & Gifts in Cape Girardeau.

The parade route begins at Capaha Park and will continue East down Broadway, turn right onto Main Street and will end at the corner of Main and Independence streets beside Art Van Furniture in downtown Cape Girardeau.

Also: Santa Claus will be making an appearance during the parade.

jhartwig@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3632

