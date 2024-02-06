Weekend Outlook: 'Can't you dig the sunshine?'

If you've noticed, the last few weekends have been geared toward things to do outside. What's my reasoning, you ask? We're 13 days away from the official start of summer, which means being outside this time of year is the best -- in my opinion. But if you're more of a cold weather fan, you can still find some shade at this weekend's events.

Get an early start

Wake up early and find some bargains at Scott City's 15th annual citywide yard sale today and tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Booklets for the event listing participating locations will be available at City Hall and local businesses before and during the event.

For all additional details, check out scottcityscipp.com.

Better than streaming

Be part of a fun and free family movie night at the Jackson City Park Band Shell. Registration begins at 6 p.m. and the movie will begin around sundown.

"Trolls" on June 8

"The Greatest Showman" on Aug. 10

Food and drinks will be available for purchase, and be sure to bring your lawn chair, blanket and a flashlight.