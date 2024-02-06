Weekend Outlook: 'Can't you dig the sunshine?'

If you've noticed, the last few weekends have been geared toward things to do outside. What's my reasoning, you ask? We're 13 days away from the official start of summer, which means being outside this time of year is the best -- in my opinion. But if you're more of a cold weather fan, you can still find some shade at this weekend's events.
Wake up early and find some bargains at Scott City's 15th annual citywide yard sale today and tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Booklets for the event listing participating locations will be available at City Hall and local businesses before and during the event.
For all additional details, check out scottcityscipp.com.
Be part of a fun and free family movie night at the Jackson City Park Band Shell. Registration begins at 6 p.m. and the movie will begin around sundown.
Food and drinks will be available for purchase, and be sure to bring your lawn chair, blanket and a flashlight.
You're invited to see Jen Friend and Trevor Finlay perform at the Rock Garden in Jackson City Park today at 7:30 p.m. Barrell 131 will be there sampling and selling wines and beers.
Don't forget to bring your lawn chair and favorite beverage.
What could be more relaxing than riverfront yoga? Join Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation group fitness instructors every Saturday at the Cape Girardeau riverfront for yoga from 8 to 9 a.m.
Modifications are offered to fit your levels and to make sure you feel comfortable and ready. Check out cityofcape.org/fitness for more information.
Spend an evening outside to worship together with the community during Praise in the Park at the Capaha Park Band shell from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Light refreshments will be provided, and don't forget to bring lawn chairs and blankets. All details can be found at capebiblechapel.org/events.
jhartwig@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3632
