Viewers taking wait-and-see attitude toward Megyn Kelly

NEW YORK -- After her brassy start at NBC News, viewers are taking a wait-and-see attitude toward Megyn Kelly in anticipation of her big test this fall.

Her newsmagazine ends its eight-episode run this weekend, featuring Kelly's interview with comic Ricky Gervais. That's a light sign-off after a newsy debut in June interviewing Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kelly's show isn't as popular as its predecessor in the time slot, "Dateline NBC," and established an ominous trend of losing viewers from the week before with every episode.

But NBC pronounces itself pleased and points to Kelly's range in conducting interviews with Putin, ESPN's Erin Andrews, "Hillbilly Elegy" author J.D. Vance, TV personality Maria Menounos, conservative firebrand Alex Jones and women who work at Silicon Valley firms.

The former Fox News Channel anchor will turn her attention to the more important part of NBC's investment: a one-hour weekday morning show that premieres Sept. 25.

"Our intention was to do some really good journalism, and I think we did, to do some fun pieces, and I think we did that, and to give Megyn a chance to do some pieces, and she really came through for us in great style," said David Corvo, NBC News executive in charge of newsmagazines.

Her interview with Jones attracted the most attention, with critics wondering why NBC gave a platform to someone who questioned whether the Sandy Hook school shootings took place. The interview that aired was tougher than a promotional clip distributed early in the week had led people to believe.

The debut of "Sunday Night" with Putin reached 6.2 million viewers, and Sunday's episode, which aired late opposite "Game of Thrones," had 2.85 million. The show has averaged 3.71 million viewers, down 10 percent from "Dateline NBC" on Sundays last summer, the Nielsen company said. A repeat "Dateline" rerun that aired July 2 reached more viewers than all but the first episode of "Sunday Night."

Yet television viewing is down in general. CBS' "60 Minutes," which airs in the same time, has dropped 15 percent in viewers over the same period, Nielsen said.