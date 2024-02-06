All sections
August 23, 2019

Treat yo'self: What's better than wrestling, kayaks, snacks and a night out?

But as we gear up for what I call the last official week of summer (I say that because most pools will close nationwide on Labor Day), take advantage of all the outdoor events you can...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
People kayak on Lake Boutin during the first ever St. Jude Heroes Yak 'n Run on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, at Trail of Tears State Park. All proceeds from the event support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
People kayak on Lake Boutin during the first ever St. Jude Heroes Yak 'n Run on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, at Trail of Tears State Park. All proceeds from the event support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Look no further for your weekend plans; I've searched high and low for a mixture of activities to keep you occupied no matter the mood. Your only obligation this weekend is to attend each event listed below (just kidding).

But as we gear up for what I call the last official week of summer (I say that because most pools will close nationwide on Labor Day), take advantage of all the outdoor events you can.

Maggie's back

Bloomfield, Missouri, native Maggie Thorn has returned! Sit back, relax with your friends (and snacks) as the weekend gets going at Tunes at Twilight today.

Singer-songwriter and Bloomfield, Missouri, native Maggie Thorn's "musical journey" began to flourish after winning the Mid-South Fair Youth Talent Competition in Memphis, Tennessee, at age 15, according to Old Town Cape.

She performs regularly at festivals, clubs, wineries, charity events and other venues in Missouri and Tennessee.

Thorn's most recent album, "The Other Side," was released in July 2017 and was nominated for Country Album of the Year by The Grammy Association.

__Where:__ Ivers Square in Cape Girardeau

__When:__ 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23

__How much:__ Free

More info: www.facebook.com/oldtowncape

Make a run for it

Gear up and take part in the third annual Yak 'n Run for charity. Proceeds from the day support myTEAM Triumph of Missouri.

The contest starts with a .7 mile kayak trip on Lake Boutin, followed by a 2.5-mile "moderately technical" trail run on the nearby Lake Trail.

Last year, 40 one-person and two-person teams competed, all in the name of a good cause.

__Where:__ Trail of Tears State Park

__When:__ 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24

__More info:__ Register online at www.raceentry.com

Night at the museum

Check out the Crisp Museum in a new light with A Night at the Museum. The evening will include hands-on activities, demonstration and make-and-take crafts.

According to Southeast Missouri State University, during the open house the museum's collections will be showcased and you will be free to explore the artifacts, fossils, tools and minerals through hands-on display stations.

"This event is a great way to see and explore the Crisp Museum and its collection," said museum manager Jim Phillips said in a release.

__Where:__ Crisp Museum, 518 S. Fountain St., Cape Girardeau

__When:__ 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24

__How much:__ Free

Going out

Parents: When's the last time you had a romantic date, or enough time for an uninterrupted nap?

Bring the children to Cape Martial Arts' Parent Night Out event, then go treat yo'self! With an itinerary including trivia and a bonfire, the young ones will be taken care of in your temporary absence.

__Where:__ Cape Martial Arts, 766 S. Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau

__When:__ 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24

__More info:__ Get tickets by calling (573) 381-0111

Welcome home

Like adrenaline-pumping action? Then get ready for Cape Championship Wrestling & Papa John's Pizza's CCW Homecoming 4: Caged Chaos.

And yes, all matches will take place inside a steel cage.

Jacksyn Crowley (C) Vs. House 100's Mystery Challenger

The L.A. Hustlers (C) Vs. The Original LAX! Homicide and Hernandez

Hollis Giroux (C) Vs. "Farmer" Billy Hills

Brandon Barbwire Vs. Joey O'Riley

"The Mad Viking" Matheus Vs. Barackus

Brandon "ESPY" Esoinosa Dexter Vs. Venom "The Nephilim" D'mone Solavino

__Where:__ Arena Building in Cape Girardeau

__When:__ Doors open at 6 p.m. Saturday. Bell time is 7 p.m.

__How much:__ General admission advance tickets are $11; general admission day of show $13; front row $15

__More info:__ Buy tickets at www.capewrestling.com

Sweet sounds for a good cause

Check out the fourth annual Sweet Sounds of Support this weekend, featuring Mike Dumey and Misty Rivers with joint church choirs from Grace and Centenary United Methodist Churches. Guest artists include Casie Janet Mills and Broderick Twiggs.

Desserts and cookies will be served, along with rolls and lemonade from Texas Roadhouse.

Granting Grace Outreach was founded by Grant Skelton. The mission of the outreach is to help others in need.

__Where:__ Grace United Methodist Church, 521 Caruthers St., Cape Girardeau

__When:__ 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25

__How much:__ Tickets are $12

__More info:__ Doors open at 2:15 p.m.

Get your weekend plans delivered to your inbox. Sign up for the Expedition: Weekend email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Entertainment
