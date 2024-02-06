Look no further for your weekend plans; I've searched high and low for a mixture of activities to keep you occupied no matter the mood. Your only obligation this weekend is to attend each event listed below (just kidding).

But as we gear up for what I call the last official week of summer (I say that because most pools will close nationwide on Labor Day), take advantage of all the outdoor events you can.

Maggie's back

Bloomfield, Missouri, native Maggie Thorn has returned! Sit back, relax with your friends (and snacks) as the weekend gets going at Tunes at Twilight today.

Singer-songwriter and Bloomfield, Missouri, native Maggie Thorn's "musical journey" began to flourish after winning the Mid-South Fair Youth Talent Competition in Memphis, Tennessee, at age 15, according to Old Town Cape.

She performs regularly at festivals, clubs, wineries, charity events and other venues in Missouri and Tennessee.

Thorn's most recent album, "The Other Side," was released in July 2017 and was nominated for Country Album of the Year by The Grammy Association.

__Where:__ Ivers Square in Cape Girardeau

__When:__ 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23

__How much:__ Free

More info: www.facebook.com/oldtowncape

Make a run for it

Gear up and take part in the third annual Yak 'n Run for charity. Proceeds from the day support myTEAM Triumph of Missouri.

The contest starts with a .7 mile kayak trip on Lake Boutin, followed by a 2.5-mile "moderately technical" trail run on the nearby Lake Trail.

Last year, 40 one-person and two-person teams competed, all in the name of a good cause.

__Where:__ Trail of Tears State Park

__When:__ 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24

__More info:__ Register online at www.raceentry.com

Night at the museum

Check out the Crisp Museum in a new light with A Night at the Museum. The evening will include hands-on activities, demonstration and make-and-take crafts.

According to Southeast Missouri State University, during the open house the museum's collections will be showcased and you will be free to explore the artifacts, fossils, tools and minerals through hands-on display stations.

"This event is a great way to see and explore the Crisp Museum and its collection," said museum manager Jim Phillips said in a release.

__Where:__ Crisp Museum, 518 S. Fountain St., Cape Girardeau

__When:__ 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24

__How much:__ Free