Look no further for your weekend plans; I've searched high and low for a mixture of activities to keep you occupied no matter the mood. Your only obligation this weekend is to attend each event listed below (just kidding).
But as we gear up for what I call the last official week of summer (I say that because most pools will close nationwide on Labor Day), take advantage of all the outdoor events you can.
Bloomfield, Missouri, native Maggie Thorn has returned! Sit back, relax with your friends (and snacks) as the weekend gets going at Tunes at Twilight today.
Singer-songwriter and Bloomfield, Missouri, native Maggie Thorn's "musical journey" began to flourish after winning the Mid-South Fair Youth Talent Competition in Memphis, Tennessee, at age 15, according to Old Town Cape.
She performs regularly at festivals, clubs, wineries, charity events and other venues in Missouri and Tennessee.
Thorn's most recent album, "The Other Side," was released in July 2017 and was nominated for Country Album of the Year by The Grammy Association.
__Where:__ Ivers Square in Cape Girardeau
__When:__ 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23
__How much:__ Free
More info: www.facebook.com/oldtowncape
Gear up and take part in the third annual Yak 'n Run for charity. Proceeds from the day support myTEAM Triumph of Missouri.
The contest starts with a .7 mile kayak trip on Lake Boutin, followed by a 2.5-mile "moderately technical" trail run on the nearby Lake Trail.
Last year, 40 one-person and two-person teams competed, all in the name of a good cause.
__Where:__ Trail of Tears State Park
__When:__ 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24
__More info:__ Register online at www.raceentry.com
Check out the Crisp Museum in a new light with A Night at the Museum. The evening will include hands-on activities, demonstration and make-and-take crafts.
According to Southeast Missouri State University, during the open house the museum's collections will be showcased and you will be free to explore the artifacts, fossils, tools and minerals through hands-on display stations.
"This event is a great way to see and explore the Crisp Museum and its collection," said museum manager Jim Phillips said in a release.
__Where:__ Crisp Museum, 518 S. Fountain St., Cape Girardeau
__When:__ 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24
__How much:__ Free
Parents: When's the last time you had a romantic date, or enough time for an uninterrupted nap?
Bring the children to Cape Martial Arts' Parent Night Out event, then go treat yo'self! With an itinerary including trivia and a bonfire, the young ones will be taken care of in your temporary absence.
__Where:__ Cape Martial Arts, 766 S. Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau
__When:__ 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24
__More info:__ Get tickets by calling (573) 381-0111
Like adrenaline-pumping action? Then get ready for Cape Championship Wrestling & Papa John's Pizza's CCW Homecoming 4: Caged Chaos.
And yes, all matches will take place inside a steel cage.
Jacksyn Crowley (C) Vs. House 100's Mystery Challenger
The L.A. Hustlers (C) Vs. The Original LAX! Homicide and Hernandez
Hollis Giroux (C) Vs. "Farmer" Billy Hills
Brandon Barbwire Vs. Joey O'Riley
"The Mad Viking" Matheus Vs. Barackus
Brandon "ESPY" Esoinosa Dexter Vs. Venom "The Nephilim" D'mone Solavino
__Where:__ Arena Building in Cape Girardeau
__When:__ Doors open at 6 p.m. Saturday. Bell time is 7 p.m.
__How much:__ General admission advance tickets are $11; general admission day of show $13; front row $15
__More info:__ Buy tickets at www.capewrestling.com
Check out the fourth annual Sweet Sounds of Support this weekend, featuring Mike Dumey and Misty Rivers with joint church choirs from Grace and Centenary United Methodist Churches. Guest artists include Casie Janet Mills and Broderick Twiggs.
Desserts and cookies will be served, along with rolls and lemonade from Texas Roadhouse.
Granting Grace Outreach was founded by Grant Skelton. The mission of the outreach is to help others in need.
__Where:__ Grace United Methodist Church, 521 Caruthers St., Cape Girardeau
__When:__ 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25
__How much:__ Tickets are $12
__More info:__ Doors open at 2:15 p.m.
Get your weekend plans delivered to your inbox. Sign up for the Expedition: Weekend email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.