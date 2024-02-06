To Infinity: Toy Story Land opening at Disney in Florida

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- For children of the mid-1990s, Disney's new Toy Story Land offers the opportunity to visit the imaginary world they grew up in. For their parents, it brings back sweet memories of a magical time of toys and make-believe. And for everyone else, the new theme park land offers a whimsical experience from the moment a nearly 20-foot statue of Sheriff Woody welcomes guests as if they are honorary toys in Andy's backyard.

"We are welcoming everyone who has ever dreamed of being a part of their own 'Toy Story,'" said Bob Chapek, Disney's chairman of parks, experiences and consumer products, speaking Friday at an opening ceremony.

The new 11-acre land inspired by the "Toy Story" movies opened to the public Saturday at Disney's Hollywood Studios just outside Orlando.

Tim Allen, the voice of Buzz Lightyear in the films, made a surprise guest appearance at the Friday event.

"Somehow you never imagined you would be able to play in Andy's backyard," Allen said. "This is just amazing."

Buzz Lightyear stands near the entrance to the Aliens Swirling Saucers ride Saturday at Toy Story Land in Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. John Raoux ~ Associated Press

The opening of Toy Story Land is one of the most anticipated events at U.S. theme parks this year. And it continues Disney's tradition of bringing movies to life. Last year, Pandora-World of Avatar opened at the Florida theme park. Next year, lands themed on Star Wars open at Disney parks here and in California.

But visitors to Toy Story Land will never actually lay eyes on Andy, the human boy who owns the toys in the "Toy Story" films. According to the park's story line, he's just been called inside by his mother, leaving his toys -- and you -- scattered in the backyard.

"As in the 'Toy Story' films, when the humans go away, the toys come to life," said Dave Minichiello, executive creative director of Toy Story Land. "We've tried to include most of the moments and characters in the 'Toy Story' films in the new land."