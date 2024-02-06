All sections
August 16, 2019

This is Halloween: Cape Fear Con set for October; organizers expect 1,500

Keeping his word on expanding community outreach, Ken Murphy -- co-organizer of Cape Comic Con, Cape Anime Con and Cape Championship Wrestling promoter -- is at it again. "Dedicated to all the things that go bump in the night," Cape Fear Con is set for 5 to 11 p.m. on Oct. 18 and 11 a.m. to midnight on 19 at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig

Keeping his word on expanding community outreach, Ken Murphy — co-organizer of Cape Comic Con, Cape Anime Con and Cape Championship Wrestling promoter — is at it again.

"Dedicated to all the things that go bump in the night," Cape Fear Con is set for 5 to 11 p.m. on Oct. 18 and 11 a.m. to midnight on 19 at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.

The idea "came outta the blue," Murphy said by phone Thursday.

After a meeting with Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department division manager Scott Williams, Murphy said his event will somewhat link with the annual Haunted House at the Arena Building.

Day One will include a themed discussion panel and a horror film screening, he said.

"I don't want a film festival, but I do want to incorporate independent films during this event," Murphy said.

Artists and authors will be on site similar to Cape Comic Con, along with merchandise sales.

Murphy said Day Two will include two horror film screenings, discussion panels catered to independent film making, custom action figure and doll making. Ghost hunting clubs will host Q&A discussion panels, he said.

And similar to Cape Comic Con's staple event, he said there also will be a costume event and a photo opportunity.

"The Cape Fear event will continue to grow and evolve and there will be more layers to it over the next eight weeks. I think we're going to put on a great show," Murphy said of the PG-13 rated event.

"We want to offer a good value for families," he said. "I am confident that we are expecting 1,500 attendees."

A finalized event schedule is still in the works, Murphy added.

Entertainment
