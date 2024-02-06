Keeping his word on expanding community outreach, Ken Murphy — co-organizer of Cape Comic Con, Cape Anime Con and Cape Championship Wrestling promoter — is at it again.

"Dedicated to all the things that go bump in the night," Cape Fear Con is set for 5 to 11 p.m. on Oct. 18 and 11 a.m. to midnight on 19 at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.

The idea "came outta the blue," Murphy said by phone Thursday.

After a meeting with Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department division manager Scott Williams, Murphy said his event will somewhat link with the annual Haunted House at the Arena Building.

Day One will include a themed discussion panel and a horror film screening, he said.

"I don't want a film festival, but I do want to incorporate independent films during this event," Murphy said.