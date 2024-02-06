As the four members of The Scatterguns tried to put on a serious look for a photo shoot, it became increasingly evident they were firing blanks.

Barbs about one another messed with straight faces and were revealing. Informative nuggets flung with zest, like the 50-shades-of-black wardrobe owned by lead guitarist Joe Ettling, who found out his T-shirt was harmonizing too much with the dark background.

Lead vocalist and rhythm guitar player Josh Tomlin was playing a lead role in the clowning, channeling the same high-energy behavior he exhibits on stage to perform a multitude of poses and expressions that cracked up his partners in sound.

"Try to stay focused," bassist Curt Babers said to himself, drawing a deep breath and over-exaggerating his readiness for the next photo after whiffing on the previous attempt at a stoic pose.

During a break, drummer Andy Palmer explained the dynamics of the group.

Members of The Scatterguns from left, bassist Curt Babers, lead vocalist and rhythm guitar player Josh Tomlin, drummer Andy Palmer and guitarist Joe Ettling. Laura Simon

"If we weren't in this band, we could and would absolutely hang out together for no good reason, even if it was to do nothing," Palmer said.

While The Scatterguns debuted in December, Tomlin's and Ettling's friendship dates back to their days in band class at Jackson High School. Tomlin graduated in 2001, a year ahead of Ettling.

Tomlin played trumpet in the jazz band, while Ettling and his twin brother played guitars, often loosening their fingers to Black Sabbath before class started.

"We would jam before we actually had to play Duke Ellington and Dizzy Gillespie," Tomlin said.

Babers and Palmer had more scattered origins.

Palmer left Rolla, Missouri, to study music at Southeast Missouri State University, where he was a percussionist.

"I was a real serious jazz drummer at SEMO for several years. I kind of just up and quit," Palmer said. "At one point, I said, 'I'm going to stop going to music school, and I'm going to go get a job.'"

Babers blew into town on the winds of Hurricane Andrew, which uprooted his family from Louisiana in 1992 and landed him at Jackson High School. He was the last member to join, a mutual find on Facebook between a bassist looking for a band and a band looking for a bassist.

"We were all strangers last year when one of us answered an ad," Babers said.

He previously played with Paragon, a group that played loosely-based cover songs.

"We played Lady Gaga, but it sounded like heavy-metal Lady Gaga," Baders said.

Before Babers joined, Tomlin already had written the lyrics to about four songs, which he worked out musically with Ettling and Palmer.

"That was the first thing that stood out to me about these guys: All their songs -- well, not all, but most -- have a theme, and it's home," Babers said, "Southeast Missouri and the surrounding area. I thought that was pretty cool, you know. I do. I like that a lot."

Passion for original music is a common denominator of the four and further evidence of their compatibility.