Singer, actress and Cape Girardeau native Sarah Goeke graduated from her high school with dreams of wanting to be a scientist and owning her own restaurant. Now, she is traveling the country with the production of "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical."

Goeke said she originally became interested in opera around the age of 7 and having two parents teaching at Southeast Missouri State University made the attraction even easier. She remembers moving to Southeast Missouri around the age of 5 and hanging out in the practice rooms as a child while her parents taught.

She performed her first show was when she was 7 years old, "because it was cheaper than getting a babysitter," she said, then followed by a production of "The Music Man" which included her entire family.

"My dad was the music director; my mom was one of the women; and my sister and I were both in the kids' ensemble," she said.

In high school, Goeke had aspirations of becoming a scientist and also wished to pursue culinary school -- all while still performing in musicals.

She said her parents backed each potential career choice 100 percent. But after finding out there would be math involved with being a scientist, she said, "never mind."

Around the age of 16, Goeke auditioned for one more musical, "South Pacific," portrayed the character Nellie and loved it.

"I was like, 'Oh, I think this is what I should try and figure out how to do,'" she said.

She then moved to Kansas City, Missouri, after high school to pursue her new love at University of Missouri-Kansas City Conservatory. She said it was a great place to acquire her undergraduate degree because of the "theater, art, culture, opera and museums."

Goeke then spent the next four years learning music theory and said the best part was "no math."

She was informed by one of her professors that she needed to "start auditioning as soon as you possibly can," she said, which is when her career began to take off.

Goeke received her undergraduate degree in 2010 while staying busy working within the community and at the same time performing in musicals and operas.

"I literally did everything I possibly could while I was still an undergraduate. I said 'yes to everything.' I am definitely an opportunist," Goeke said.

Goeke loved Kansas City so much she decided to stay there and do regional theater, she said.

"I was in every show I got offered. I was working day jobs, too," she said, "because the theater in Kansas City at the time was all non-union so it didn't always pay very well."