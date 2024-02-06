Singer, actress and Cape Girardeau native Sarah Goeke graduated from her high school with dreams of wanting to be a scientist and owning her own restaurant. Now, she is traveling the country with the production of "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical."
Goeke said she originally became interested in opera around the age of 7 and having two parents teaching at Southeast Missouri State University made the attraction even easier. She remembers moving to Southeast Missouri around the age of 5 and hanging out in the practice rooms as a child while her parents taught.
She performed her first show was when she was 7 years old, "because it was cheaper than getting a babysitter," she said, then followed by a production of "The Music Man" which included her entire family.
"My dad was the music director; my mom was one of the women; and my sister and I were both in the kids' ensemble," she said.
In high school, Goeke had aspirations of becoming a scientist and also wished to pursue culinary school -- all while still performing in musicals.
She said her parents backed each potential career choice 100 percent. But after finding out there would be math involved with being a scientist, she said, "never mind."
Around the age of 16, Goeke auditioned for one more musical, "South Pacific," portrayed the character Nellie and loved it.
"I was like, 'Oh, I think this is what I should try and figure out how to do,'" she said.
She then moved to Kansas City, Missouri, after high school to pursue her new love at University of Missouri-Kansas City Conservatory. She said it was a great place to acquire her undergraduate degree because of the "theater, art, culture, opera and museums."
Goeke then spent the next four years learning music theory and said the best part was "no math."
She was informed by one of her professors that she needed to "start auditioning as soon as you possibly can," she said, which is when her career began to take off.
Goeke received her undergraduate degree in 2010 while staying busy working within the community and at the same time performing in musicals and operas.
"I literally did everything I possibly could while I was still an undergraduate. I said 'yes to everything.' I am definitely an opportunist," Goeke said.
Goeke loved Kansas City so much she decided to stay there and do regional theater, she said.
"I was in every show I got offered. I was working day jobs, too," she said, "because the theater in Kansas City at the time was all non-union so it didn't always pay very well."
It was in 2012 Goeke realized she "couldn't keep doing it." Her quality of life was decreasing because of working so much and her work quality began to plateau as well, she said.
Goeke then decided to switch gears, began looking into acting, auditioned for Michigan State University and was accepted into the Masters Acting program.
At the time, Goeke had taken only one acting class and labeled the experience as "insane," but said it was "truly one of the best things" she has done for herself.
She was forced to get out of her comfort zone, Goeke said, and began to "learn a brand new trade."
Goeke said it was a lot of hard work, but "was incredible."
"I got to do essentially a Broadway-caliber production," Goeke said, "And I met my husband while I was in grad school. We moved to New York City right after that, and I graduated in May of 2015."
Goeke is now on tour with "Beautiful: the Carole King Musical" and has been since August.
"It's kind of wild and amazing. I've gotten to see so much of the country that I haven't seen before," she said. "The first show I did was in Fort Worth, Texas. I've never even been to Texas."
In the musical, she portrays Cynthia Weil and said the show focuses on King's life, through song.
"My role in the story is her best friend, confidant and also her competition," Goeke said. "I play the supporting character that helps Carole get through all the hardships in her life."
Goeke is on tour until mid-June and said she will be back in New York working on projects for the summer.
She said her family are her "biggest cheerleaders" and have seen her perform three times.
She appreciates the support from Cape Girardeau and said 40 friends and family recently visited her from St. Mark Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau -- her hometown church -- to see the show in Chicago.
"My entire extended family came to see the show. It's been incredible to see the love and support I've gotten from the Midwest," Goeke said. "They got a bus, came out to Chicago, saw the Saturday matinee. It was amazing to get to see them."
And even with all the touring, Goeke said her home address would always be Cape Girardeau.
