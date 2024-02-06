All sections
December 6, 2019

TGIF — Yule have holiday cheer aplenty this weekend

We are in the thick of holiday celebrations, I tell you what. My calendar is overflowing with open houses, parties, concerts, held by everyone, everywhere. I'm not completely sure I'm not in the middle of a Christmas party right this minute, actually. I'd spotlight everything that sounds like fun, but this section is only two pages long. So, a couple of quick notes:...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Dawn Harris looks in a shop window at a collection of Santa Claus figurines during the Downtown Open House on Dec. 7, 2018.
Dawn Harris looks in a shop window at a collection of Santa Claus figurines during the Downtown Open House on Dec. 7, 2018.TYLER GRAEF

Downtown Cape Open House

Tonight and Saturday, downtown Cape Girardeau will be positively aglow -- literally and figuratively. For the 17th annual Downtown Christmas Open House two-day event, visitors can find something to enjoy. Horse and buggy rides! Pictures with Santa! Live caroling! And new this year is the Outdoor Holiday Market at the Broadway and Frederick streets intersection from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

More information is at facebook.com/oldtowncape, but you won't want to miss this.

Jackson parade

Don't forget, the Jackson Christmas Parade will be on Sunday, not Saturday, so fans can root for JHS Football in the MSHAA championship football game on the University of Missouri campus in Columbia.

Parade time Sunday is dusk, around 5 p.m., at Southern Bank on West Main Street. The parade route continues to High Street and will end at Adams Street in uptown Jackson.

Earlier this week, Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization executive director Steve Turner told the Southeast Missourian that more than 50 units will be in the parade. Several uptown merchants along the route will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Santa will be at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse, and Jackson Middle School carolers will perform before and after the parade.

It'll be a great time, weather permitting.

