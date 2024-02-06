TGIF Top Picks 2/28/20

Leap into 2020: A Celebration of African - American History in Missouri

From noon to 2 p.m. today at Southeast Missouri State University's University Center, 388 N. Henderson in Cape Girardeau, guests are invited to view historical exhibits, talk with historians, archivists, and other experts, and enjoy pizza and other refreshments in the UC Lobby.

This event is free, open to the public, and all are welcome!

More info: (573) 651-2763

Power of Pawsitivity

Clean comic Buzz Sutherland returns for the annual Power of Pawsitivity dinner and comedy show event to benefit the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri. Silent auction, live auction, games, photo booth, open bar. Doors open at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Drive in Jackson.

Tickets: $50, includes dinner by Tractors, open bar, comedy show. Search for Facebook event for link to purchase tickets.

River Campus violin recital

Violinist SiobhÃ¡n Cronin with STARSET joins Department of Music faculty member Sophia Han and pianist Matt Yount for an evening of violin duets from the classical repertoire and beyond. Show is from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday in Shuck Recital Hall on Soutehast Missouri State University's River Campus, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau.

Tickets: River Campus box office, (573) 651-2265, www.rivercampus.org

River Campus bassoon performance

Department of Music faculty Jacqueline Wilson and pianist Matt Yount present spirited works for bassoon by Vivaldi, Saint-Sa'ns and more. Show is from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Shuck Recital Hall on the River Campus.

Tickets: River Campus box office, (573) 651-2265, www.rivercampus.org