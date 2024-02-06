TGIF Top Picks 2/28/20

From noon to 2 p.m. today at Southeast Missouri State University's University Center, 388 N. Henderson in Cape Girardeau, guests are invited to view historical exhibits, talk with historians, archivists, and other experts, and enjoy pizza and other refreshments in the UC Lobby.
This event is free, open to the public, and all are welcome!
More info: (573) 651-2763
Clean comic Buzz Sutherland returns for the annual Power of Pawsitivity dinner and comedy show event to benefit the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri. Silent auction, live auction, games, photo booth, open bar. Doors open at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Drive in Jackson.
Tickets: $50, includes dinner by Tractors, open bar, comedy show. Search for Facebook event for link to purchase tickets.
Violinist SiobhÃ¡n Cronin with STARSET joins Department of Music faculty member Sophia Han and pianist Matt Yount for an evening of violin duets from the classical repertoire and beyond. Show is from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday in Shuck Recital Hall on Soutehast Missouri State University's River Campus, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau.
Tickets: River Campus box office, (573) 651-2265, www.rivercampus.org
Department of Music faculty Jacqueline Wilson and pianist Matt Yount present spirited works for bassoon by Vivaldi, Saint-Sa'ns and more. Show is from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Shuck Recital Hall on the River Campus.
Tickets: River Campus box office, (573) 651-2265, www.rivercampus.org
The Cape Girardeau Public Library will hold a scavenger hunt throughout March at 711 N. Clark Street. Where will the penguins be hiding? Find out, and be entered into a drawing to win a prize.
More info: www.capelibrary.org
When Particles Collide, an unstoppable rock duo based in Bangor, Maine, features Chris Viner and Sasha Alcott. The two met when they were cast to play the dummer and guitarist in the musical "Hedwig and the Angry Inch." Show beings at 7 p.m. Monday. Reservations requested, suggested donation of $10 to $12 at the door.
More info: www.underberghouseconcerts.com
Southeast Missouri State University's concert band and wind symphony present music for the imagination: musical representations of the planet's geography. Beautiful, tranquil, rugged, unforgiving, the evening's music will provide the imagination with lots of space to roam. The performance is from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bedell Performance Hall on Southeast's River Campus, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau.
Tickets: River Campus box office, (573) 651-2265, www.rivercampus.org
Associate professor of art at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, Louisiana, Jeff Brown's artwork primarily utilizes clay and explores both functional pottery and sculptural forms.
His work will be on display in the River Campus Art Gallery on the first floor of the River Campus Seminary Building from March 3 to 25, and a reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. March 6. A juror's lecture will be held from noon to 1 p.m. March 25 in the Glenn Convocation Center.
