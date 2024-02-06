All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
February 28, 2020

TGIF Top Picks 2/28/20

From noon to 2 p.m. today at Southeast Missouri State University's University Center, 388 N. Henderson in Cape Girardeau, guests are invited to view historical exhibits, talk with historians, archivists, and other experts, and enjoy pizza and other refreshments in the UC Lobby...

Southeast Missourian

Leap into 2020: A Celebration of African - American History in Missouri

From noon to 2 p.m. today at Southeast Missouri State University's University Center, 388 N. Henderson in Cape Girardeau, guests are invited to view historical exhibits, talk with historians, archivists, and other experts, and enjoy pizza and other refreshments in the UC Lobby.

This event is free, open to the public, and all are welcome!

More info: (573) 651-2763

Power of Pawsitivity

Clean comic Buzz Sutherland returns for the annual Power of Pawsitivity dinner and comedy show event to benefit the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri. Silent auction, live auction, games, photo booth, open bar. Doors open at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Drive in Jackson.

Tickets: $50, includes dinner by Tractors, open bar, comedy show. Search for Facebook event for link to purchase tickets.

River Campus violin recital

Violinist SiobhÃ¡n Cronin with STARSET joins Department of Music faculty member Sophia Han and pianist Matt Yount for an evening of violin duets from the classical repertoire and beyond. Show is from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday in Shuck Recital Hall on Soutehast Missouri State University's River Campus, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau.

Tickets: River Campus box office, (573) 651-2265, www.rivercampus.org

River Campus bassoon performance

Department of Music faculty Jacqueline Wilson and pianist Matt Yount present spirited works for bassoon by Vivaldi, Saint-Sa'ns and more. Show is from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Shuck Recital Hall on the River Campus.

Tickets: River Campus box office, (573) 651-2265, www.rivercampus.org

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

March scavenger hunt

The Cape Girardeau Public Library will hold a scavenger hunt throughout March at 711 N. Clark Street. Where will the penguins be hiding? Find out, and be entered into a drawing to win a prize.

More info: www.capelibrary.org

Underberg House Concert presents

When Particles Collide
When Particles CollideSubmitted photo

When Particles Collide, an unstoppable rock duo based in Bangor, Maine, features Chris Viner and Sasha Alcott. The two met when they were cast to play the dummer and guitarist in the musical "Hedwig and the Angry Inch." Show beings at 7 p.m. Monday. Reservations requested, suggested donation of $10 to $12 at the door.

More info: www.underberghouseconcerts.com

Earthscapes: Water, Rocks, Deserts at the River Campus

Southeast Missouri State University's concert band and wind symphony present music for the imagination: musical representations of the planet's geography. Beautiful, tranquil, rugged, unforgiving, the evening's music will provide the imagination with lots of space to roam. The performance is from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bedell Performance Hall on Southeast's River Campus, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau.

Tickets: River Campus box office, (573) 651-2265, www.rivercampus.org

Juror's showcase: Jeff Brown

Ceramic artwork by Jeff Brown.
Ceramic artwork by Jeff Brown.Courtesy of semo.edu

Associate professor of art at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, Louisiana, Jeff Brown's artwork primarily utilizes clay and explores both functional pottery and sculptural forms.

His work will be on display in the River Campus Art Gallery on the first floor of the River Campus Seminary Building from March 3 to 25, and a reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. March 6. A juror's lecture will be held from noon to 1 p.m. March 25 in the Glenn Convocation Center.

More info: semo.edu/art-design/galleries/rc-gallery.html

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentNov. 22
Kid Rock, Nickelback, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Tracy Lawrence to head...
EntertainmentNov. 16
Jake Paul believes he can fight for a title, and Mike Tyson ...
EntertainmentNov. 1
Local filmmakers debut 'Sugarhouse' at St. Louis Internation...
EntertainmentOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall play 'Silver Belles'
EntertainmentOct. 16
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall play 'Silver Belles'
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast Missouri
EntertainmentJune 28
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast Missouri
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
EntertainmentFeb. 12
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
EntertainmentFeb. 12
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 5
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
EntertainmentJan. 29
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy