TGIF — top picks 12/6/19

WHERE Cobden, Illinois, Downtown Park WHEN 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday HOW MUCH Varies MORE INFO cobdenil.com or Cobden Village Hall at (618) 893-2425
Holiday bazaars and open houses highlight a variety of events, culminating in a presentation of Christmas lights in the village's downtown park.
Schedule of events available at the Union County Museum.
WHERE Throughout Cape Girardeau and Jackson WHEN All through December HOW MUCH Free
Lucky residents of Cape Girardeau and Jackson might receive a candy cane with an invitation to attend First Presbyterian Church's Christmas Eve service. Recipients may find them randomly placed on their
windshields, doorsteps or just anywhere. First Presbyterian wants everyone to enjoy this season of giving and receiving!
WHERE Catapult Creative House, 612 Broadway in Cape Girardeau WHEN 7 p.m. Thursday HOW MUCH Free admission
Steven Hoffman presents "More than Shelter: How Culture and Tradition INfluence our Built Environment," a talk exploring a variety of styles of American architecture that represent the continuation of the traditions of home as expressed by immigrant groups settling in a new environment.
