TGIF — top picks 12/6/19

Candy Cane Challenge

WHERE Throughout Cape Girardeau and Jackson WHEN All through December HOW MUCH Free

Lucky residents of Cape Girardeau and Jackson might receive a candy cane with an invitation to attend First Presbyterian Church's Christmas Eve service. Recipients may find them randomly placed on their

windshields, doorsteps or just anywhere. First Presbyterian wants everyone to enjoy this season of giving and receiving!

After Hours Catapult Event Series

WHERE Catapult Creative House, 612 Broadway in Cape Girardeau WHEN 7 p.m. Thursday HOW MUCH Free admission

Steven Hoffman presents "More than Shelter: How Culture and Tradition INfluence our Built Environment," a talk exploring a variety of styles of American architecture that represent the continuation of the traditions of home as expressed by immigrant groups settling in a new environment.