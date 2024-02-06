All sections
December 6, 2019

TGIF — top picks 12/6/19

WHERE Cobden, Illinois, Downtown Park WHEN 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday HOW MUCH Varies MORE INFO cobdenil.com or Cobden Village Hall at (618) 893-2425 Holiday bazaars and open houses highlight a variety of events, culminating in a presentation of Christmas lights in the village's downtown park...

Southeast Missourian

11th annual Christmas in the Village on Saturday

WHERE Cobden, Illinois, Downtown Park WHEN 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday HOW MUCH Varies MORE INFO cobdenil.com or Cobden Village Hall at (618) 893-2425

Holiday bazaars and open houses highlight a variety of events, culminating in a presentation of Christmas lights in the village's downtown park.

Schedule of events available at the Union County Museum.

Candy Cane Challenge

WHERE Throughout Cape Girardeau and Jackson WHEN All through December HOW MUCH Free

Lucky residents of Cape Girardeau and Jackson might receive a candy cane with an invitation to attend First Presbyterian Church's Christmas Eve service. Recipients may find them randomly placed on their

windshields, doorsteps or just anywhere. First Presbyterian wants everyone to enjoy this season of giving and receiving!

After Hours Catapult Event Series

WHERE Catapult Creative House, 612 Broadway in Cape Girardeau WHEN 7 p.m. Thursday HOW MUCH Free admission

Steven Hoffman presents "More than Shelter: How Culture and Tradition INfluence our Built Environment," a talk exploring a variety of styles of American architecture that represent the continuation of the traditions of home as expressed by immigrant groups settling in a new environment.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

